Bite That Tongue

EDITOR, The Tribune.

IN political life many times a Minister has to bite his tongue rather than saying what he/she would really wish - the Minister Lloyd moment ‘I am happy to…’ was one of those and for him and his future political career it will haunt him.

Not to be out done the ever on our nightly TV News, Minister Duane Sands now comes out and puts his proverbial foot in his mouth. Doc hope you know Prime Ministers do not like any of his ministers being seen more than him…watch out!

Ministers will be well advised think before you speak…remember that hand gesture of Perry Christie, no different?

Next week we come to the anniversary of the last election - many will wonder what can we really honestly put to the credit of the Minnis government in the past 12 months?

Leaving Baha Mar alone clearly was the biggest by far the sole decision which really has saved the FNM’s butt as with Baha Mar closed there would have been a horrific level of hurt and want and insecurity countrywide.

Credit to Minister Dion Foulkes, Labour for his registering in the park.

Honestly it is hard — very hard to come up with anything else.

Grading? Like our education…no more than a D.

The future? Anxious - worried alike hundreds.

W THOMPSON

Nassau,

May 5, 2018.