Brave’S ‘U’ For Fnm First Year

OPPOSITION Leader Philip Davis yesterday gave the Minnis administration a “U” mark in his assessment of the government’s performance during its first year at the helm.

Mr Davis criticised the character of Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis’ cabinet, telling reporters on the sidelines of a CARICOM forum that the group’s arrogance has prevented them from seeking proper guidance to correct missteps.

He said Dr Minnis’ appeal on Sunday to his parliamentary caucus for unity and humility as they marked the anniversary of their first year in government, spoke volumes to the internal workings of the FNM.

“F for failure is being kind, I give them a U,” Mr Davis, Progressive Liberal Party leader, said.

“I think they came in not appreciating what governance is all about and from what I observe and what I think they suffer from is the inability to reach out to those who may be able to help and guide them. They thought being elected was some waving of a wand that gives them omnipotence, omnipresent, all knowing position, and that is the way they have been conducting themselves.

“I think reality is setting in but unfortunately I think their own character, what they are as persons, is prohibiting them from being able to adjust themselves to what they see the reality is today.”

In remarks at Living Waters Kingdom Ministries on Sunday, Dr Minnis warned party members not to attack each other or criticise the government’s efforts publicly because it would prop up the opposition’s campaign.

The prime minister maintained the PLP had violated the public’s trust during its last term, and insisted the party had changed leadership but not its lust for power. Dr Minnis said many of the same faces from the last administration remained on the frontlines.

Yesterday, PLP Chairman Fred Mitchell said there was objective evidence of division in Dr Minnis’ camp.

He pointed to the appointment of independent Senator Ranard Henfield as government whip in the Upper House, and his stance against recent government legislation. Mr Mitchel also referred to the criticism levelled at Dr Minnis from junior Cabinet Minister Elsworth Johnson over the vacancy to the substantive chief justice post - a public position for which Mr Johnson has apologised.

“The objective evidence is there,” Mr Mitchell said, “the whip is supposed to be at one with the Cabinet, the whip can’t separate itself from the Cabinet, yet he (Mr Henfield) gets up in the Senate and attacks a piece of legislation being put forth by the government.

“How are we supposed to believe the government’s position now, when the government is divided on this position? Similarly we have a minister of the government giving advice to the prime minister on the appointment of a chief justice.

“A minister of the government doesn’t talk to the prime minister in public, presumably you can say this in private, so it’s clear. The signs are there that there are cracks in their morale, and cracks in their programme.”

Mr Mitchell continued: “So we’re going to do our best to tell the country that no lie lasts forever. They came on a programme of deceits. It’s now being exposed slowly and slowly, I say again we’re coming to get you.”

Mr Mitchell also suggested Dr Minnis take his own advice as the FNM Cabinet boasted at least five senior statesmen who have returned to frontline politics. He listed Attorney General Carl Bethel, Minister of Labour Dion Foulkes, and Minister of Public Service Brensil Rolle and others.

“Let’s just take the comment that nothing has changed,” Mr Mitchell said, “and the same old people are there. Take your own advice…don’t give me this stuff that nothing has changed. The fact is the party uses the talents which are available to it. There is new leadership and we coming to get them.

“So brace for it,” Mr Mitchell continued, “you can stand on the beach of history but you can’t hold back the tide. So I tell them we coming for them.”