Celebrating Mother’S Day In Nassau

By JEFFARAH GIBSON

Tribune Features Writer

jgibson@tribunemedia.net

This Sunday, mothers everywhere will be celebrated for their untiring devotion, hard work and love they give.

People celebrate their mothers in small and big ways, be it giving them a card to express their sentiments, gifting them with flowers or jewellery, or treating them to a fabulous day out, wining and dining them in grand style. Others simply opt to spend quality time with their mother and reflect on the valuable moments over the years.

The modern American incarnation of Mother’s Day was created by Anna Jarvis in 1908 and became an official US holiday in 1914. However, celebrations of motherhood have occurred throughout the world for thousands of years, such as the Roman festival of Hilaria, or the Christian Mothering Sunday celebration (originally a commemoration of Mother Church, not motherhood).

While dates and celebrations vary, Mother’s Day most commonly falls on the second Sunday in May and traditionally involves presenting mothers with gifts.

But if you are a bit stuck as to what you can do this time around to celebrate one of the most important people in your life, here is a list of a few activities around town that are sure to may make for a memorable Mother’s Day.

• A Salute to Royalty: The Biggest Mother’s Day Show

This special event which highlights mothers will be held on Sunday at the St John’s Auditorium. It is being hosted by Bahamian comedian Demetrius Smith and touted as the “biggest mothers show”. During the event, Demetrius, who boasts he has a heart to give, said mothers will be blessed in a major way and leave smiling and feeling inspired. For more information contact 436-7720.

• Mother’s Day Soirée

Hosted by Burrows For Elizabeth, the first 40 mothers that reside in the Elizabeth Estates constituency to RSVP will enjoy a light-hearted evening filled with good food and company at the Conch N Kalik Bar this Saturday from 6pm to 9pm. All those interested in taking part in this special treat can send a message via text or WhatsApp to 427-5965.

• MoMentous – A Mother’s Day Sunday Brunch

‘MoMentous’ is the first Mother’s Day event hosted by Dellton Cove. The event seeks to honour the memory and life of the garden’s proprietor, the late E Virginia Ferguson, as she always loved gatherings of friends and family. It will also honour all mothers in general, those still alive and those who have passed on. Soak up some sun and admire fresh blooms in the Dellton Cove Outdoor Garden. The classy garden-style brunch will feature a wide assortment of food, entertainment and giveaways. For more information, contact 395 - 3158.

• Mother’s Day at Sapodilla Estate

Celebrate Mother’s Day with a special brunch on Sunday featuring dishes by Executive Chef Edwin Johnson. He created a menu with a wide array of soups, salads, desserts and delicious entrée options. To RSVP, contact 327-216 or e-mail reservations@sapodillabahamas.com.

• Mother’s Day Brunch at SLS

Celebrate this Mother’s Day with a brunch, live music, and bottomless mimosas a Cleo Mediterráneo at SLS Baha Mar. Brunch is being offered on Sunday from 12noon to 3pm.

• Mother’s Day at Balmoral Club

The Balmoral is also hosting an extra special brunch this Sunday, inviting everyone to bring the special lady in their life along for an event that will feature a complimentary mimosa and gift for mom, surprises and serenading by Osano W L Neely. As space is limited the Balmoral Club requests reservations be made as soon as possible. The brunch begins at 12pm.