Judge Berates Crown For 'Untidy' Work In Dorsett Case

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

A CASE management hearing in the bribery trial of former Environment Minister Kenred Dorsett was adjourned to May 23 yesterday, but not before Justice Carolita Bethel called the Crown’s latest actions “extremely untidy”.

She was referring to the process by which the prosecution wants to drop four counts of extortion and one count of misconduct in public office.

“I’m not happy with things that are untidy,” she said, noting that when the prosecution wants to drop charges it typically submits a nolle prosequi application.

Dorsett faces allegations he used his ministerial position to solicit $120,000 in bribes from Johnathan Ash between March 1 and May 9, 2017.

The allegations concern a purported exchange of funds connected to work done by a heavy equipment operator to move debris from the New Providence Landfill following a major fire at the site in March 2017.

Last year, Dorsett’s attorney, Wayne Munroe argued that though the prosecution suggests the alleged acts happened between March 1 and May 9, or a total of 70 days, specific details concerning date, time, or location were not provided.

In April, The Tribune reported the Crown decided to drop the extortion charges and one count of misconduct in public office against Dorsett.

At the time, Alex Morley, an attorney in Mr Munroe’s law firm, told The Tribune the Crown intends to devote a “singular and simplified focus” on the four bribery charges against him, outlined in counts five through eight in the indictment. Terry Archer is the Crown prosecutor.