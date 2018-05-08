Murder Victims Identified

POLICE have released the identities of the country’s latest murder victims.

The woman who was stabbed during an argument with a man at Malcolm Road on Friday has been identified as Theagrea Hanna, 24, of Cowman Lane. Hanna was stabbed after 6pm and died in hospital a short time later.

The man who was stabbed during a fight at Potter’s Cay Dock Friday night is Prince Johnson, 29, of Cox Street. The investigations continue.