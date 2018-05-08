Potter's Cay Vendors Want Meeting With Minister Wells

By MORGAN ADDERLEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

madderley@tribunemedia.net

POTTER'S Cay Fish, Fruit, and Vegetable Vendors Association President Orminique Bowe is calling for Agriculture and Marine Resources Minister Renward Wells to meet with the group regarding the redevelopment of Potter's Cay Dock.

Ms Bowe has been president of the association since 2015. That year, she met with the previous minister, V Alfred Gray, and saw the plans to "revamp" the dock, including building 50 uniform stalls for vendors to use.

However, three years later, the stalls have not been put in place.

Ms Bowe says the association has only met with Mr Wells once regarding the redevelopment. This was in July 2017. On January 12, she sent him a letter.

"I have not heard from him as yet," Ms Bowe told The Tribune yesterday.

"They're taking down all of the stalls and they have a plan in place from the previous government that they're going to revamp Potter's Cay," she said.

"We keep on hearing it's (going to) happen but we don't know when."

Ms Bowe confirmed that the vendors do want the redevelopment. However, the delays are causing them to be frustrated. Some of them have taken to building more permanent structures themselves.

Ms Bowe said according to the original plan, the new development is supposed to include 47 stalls.

"We're also (going to) have or supposed to have a fruit and vegetable pavilion and a fish and conch pavilion. All of that is planned already. I've sat with the plan."

She said the whole project was estimated to take six to eight months, with the buildings being divided among five contractors.

She added that she hopes the revamp will be included in the government's budget for the upcoming fiscal year, adding that it is "long overdue".

Ms Bowe also expressed concern about new developments concerning the project.

"I really wanted to talk about the redevelopment because I'm hearing public-private partnership from Minister Wells, and we're not certain how that is (going to) work out," she said.

"Just a few weeks ago, he had something in the press stating that he (has) an option of having a public-private partnership thing with this development. And he said that we will hear more about it in the budget.

"But as far as sitting with the association and the members, we have not sat with him since July of last year concerning the development."

In an article published in The Nassau Guardian on April 6, Mr Wells said a public-private partnership is an option for financing the project.

The other route would be for the government to allocate $9-10m for the project.

When asked by The Tribune yesterday about the status of the redevelopment of Potter's Cay, Mr Wells reiterated that the matter will be discussed during the budget debate in the House of Assembly in June.

When asked about his communication with the association, Mr Wells said: "I met with them last year, spoke with them about what needs to take place.

"We're seeking to bring everybody current who owns the licences over there. The place, from my perspective, needs some serious renovations, period.

"And we're going to see to it that we do right by the Bahamian people in regard to Potter's Cay. So, it will take place."

Meanwhile, the association held an election yesterday. According to Ms Bowe, the association's goals for the future also include putting in place a pension or death burial plan for members for up to $10,000 and building an office within the next two years.

Developing a Potter's Cay Dock Class-C regatta and hosting an annual food and rum fest are in the works as well. A book is also being put together on how the area has shaped the economy thus far. It is expected to be published in December.

