Insight - The First Year: Promising Signs For Fnm

By Peter Young

Since governments are elected under the Westminster system for a five-year period, the Prime Minister is surely right to discourage people from judging him prematurely. Equally, it would be unwise simply to dismiss last month’s opinion poll showing a slump in public support. Issues like his so-called missteps over the Oban project as well as a sense of drift and a perceived lack of consultation, coordination and communication have contributed to general disappointment and disillusion.

Nonetheless, the FNM’s position is suddenly looking more promising. Dr Minnis’ recent remarks about the need for humility, unity and good governance were surely well judged while he also spoke of accomplishments like the Over-the-Hill revival scheme, improved crime figures, anti-corruption measures and plans for the economic recovery of Grand Bahama. Add to this some positive developments like energy reform, Shell’s LNG power plant and the deal for an oil drilling joint venture – together with a practical measure like establishment of a Delivery Unit to assist the implementation of government policy – and the portents now seem good.

As always, the performance of the economy is likely to affect long-term political success. Two issues on the international front - accession to the World Trade Organisation and the European Union blacklisting - will need particularly careful handling. It is essential to secure a proper balance between the likely benefits of WTO membership and protection of the most vulnerable sectors of the domestic economy; and there seems to be a growing feeling the Government may be moving too quickly in meeting global regulatory demands so that, together with its CARICOM partners, it ought perhaps to start questioning the dictates of external bodies about the nation’s tax reform and changes to its regulatory system.

The old adage that politics is the art of the possible implies the need for negotiation and compromise in the face of disagreement. It also means being flexible in response to new developments. I know from personal experience in the 1980s dealing with the Falkland Islands after the conflict with Argentina that the then-British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, while being labelled the Iron Lady who provided strong and principled leadership, invariably compromised if the situation demanded it – and perhaps that, together with effective public communication, was the secret to her success. Could these also be the key to the future success of the FNM Government as it seeks to continue to meet the needs of the people?