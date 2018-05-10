Two Arrests Over Gun Find

TWO men were arrested after police found a pistol and ammunition during a car search.

Shortly before 10pm, Monday, Mobile Division officers were on routine patrol on East Street south, in the area of the Independence Highway, when they observed a Nissan Cube with two male occupants traveling at a high speed.

The officers stopped the vehicle and conducted a search of the men and the vehicle and recovered a Smith and Wesson 9 millimetre pistol and 6 rounds of ammunition.

The men are expected to face charges this week.