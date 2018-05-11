Gun Attack Victim Dies In Hospital

A MAN died in hospital Wednesday a little more than a week after he was shot while standing outside a home in Pinewood Gardens.

Police said the deceased and other persons were outside a home at Jumbey Street off Windsor Place shortly after 11pm on Saturday, April 28, when they were approached by a gunman.

The man opened fire on the group, hitting four of them before running away.

Police have not released the victim’s identity; however, he is the 30th murder victim this year, according to The Tribune’s records.

Officers are also investigating a shooting which occurred on Wulff and Kemp Roads shortly after 4am yesterday that left a man in hospital.

The victim was shot in his stomach. He was taken to hospital and is listed in serious, but stable condition, police said.

Investigations into both incidents are continuing.