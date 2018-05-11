Pedestrian Dies After Car Collision

By FARRAH JOHNSON

A PEDESTRIAN has died after he was hit by a car while walking on Madeira Street late Tuesday night.

Shortly after 9pm, police received a report of a serious accident.

Upon arrival, they found a man severely injured. He was taken by ambulance to hospital, but died from his injuries the next day.

Preliminary reports indicate the man was walking when a white Ford Explorer struck him. It was reported the driver remained on scene to help police with their investigation.

Craig Stubbs, head of the Royal Bahamas Police Force Traffic Division, said the victim appeared to be a “street person,” and that officials are in the process of locating his next of kin.

The investigation continues.