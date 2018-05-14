Beware Of Gunmen In Women’S Clothing

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Deputy Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

TWO armed men dressed as women, complete with black wigs, yesterday robbed a watch and jewellery store in downtown Nassau.

An eyewitness told The Tribune that the brazen daytime robbery happened at Quantum Duty Free on Bay Street shortly after 9am.

Police have confirmed they are investigating a “damage and stealing incident which occurred at a jewellery store on Bay Street and Market Street”.

Police said two men entered the store and caused damage to a display case and stole a quantity of watches before running away.

It is unclear what the robbers escaped with, but it has been suggested that as many as 35 watches might have been stolen, as well as it might have been just three.

The store was contacted by The Tribune but declined to comment officially.

“Two large men of dark complexion came into the store dressed like ladies and asked to see watches,” one person said on the condition of anonymity.

“Once they had the watches in hand they then took out their guns and fired shots which was considered to be a warning that they were serious before walking out of the store like nothing happened.

“But some straw market vendors realised what was happening and began to shout ‘they got robbed’. The men got away in a Honda Fit.”

Employees from several stores downtown expressed concern yesterday over the level of police presence in the area. They claim the lack of this presence leaves jewellery stores vulnerable to theft on a daily basis.

They say police frequently focus their attention and resources at a nearby jitney stop as opposed to focusing on the safety of jewellery stores and customers.

Two weeks ago two thieves robbed a jewellery store on Paradise Island. It is unclear whether the incidents are connected.

One man armed with a firearm, entered the store and held the employees at bay.

They stole an undetermined amount of jewellery before escaping on foot, police said.

Just last month, National Security Minister Marvin Dames said armed robberies were down by some 31.8 percent and crimes against the person and property showed a decrease of 14 percent nationwide.