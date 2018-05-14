It’S Hip To Be Negative

EDITOR, The Tribune.

THINGS are starting to move.

Crime is trending down and the sick economy is showing some signs of recovery.

We have a Whistle Blower’s Act and Freedom of Information is slated to come into force within the next budgetary year.

Plans are being shaped to reduce the level of plastic and promote healthy diet through breadbasket tax breaks.

Bids are in to manage the public dump.

A significant effort is being made to clean public spaces.

A cleaner LNG energy initiative is planned for New Providence.

The UK is to reopen a diplomatic post here.

And an ambitious programme to give over-the-hill people an opportunity to share in the economy through tax breaks in exchange for promoting social development has been introduced.

War has been waged on corruption.

New laws are on the books to encourage foreign and local investment with the New York-based GIBC Digital set to open in Freeport this month and treble its initial workforce projection.

Affordable land is to be made available to Bahamians.

A national neighbourhood crime programme has been launched.

Panama’s Copa Airlines plans to increase flights to The Bahamas.

Labour on the Blocks job fairs are producing results.

The government has taken the painful, but necessary step to right size the civil service. That takes guts.

Who would have thought from the headlines and all the Debbie Downers that anything positive has happened?

It has become fashionable to be negative.

Sure, we must hold our elected officials accountable and keep them in line. Absolutely!

But at the same time, let’s be big enough to give credit where credit is due.

Yes, there have been some real boo-boos and there will doubtlessly be more.

There’s still a lot to do on various fronts - the children of Bahamian women must be afforded equal rights.

The environment and fisheries industry must be protected.

It takes time to lay a solid foundation for positive change. There is no magic wand solution.

Only time will tell if the Minnis government stays the course and succeeds.

In the meantime, it’s good to see movement after so many years of inertia, arrogance, corruption and squandering of tax dollars.

ATHENA DAMIANOS

Nassau,

May 10, 2018.