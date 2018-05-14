Jones Gets Offer From Georgetown Hoyas

By RENALDO DORSETT

Tribune Sports Reporter

rdorsett@tribunemedia.net

THE offers continue to stockpile for Bahamian prep basketball star Kai Jones with the latest coming from a major programme in the Big East Conference.

Kai Jones has received an offer from the Georgetown Hoyas, the latest in the growing list of programmes courting the junior forward on the rise during the early spring recruitment season on the AAU circuit.

Jones impressed scouts last weekend at the Source Hoops invitational in Miami Springs, Florida, prompting the Georgetown offer.

The 6’9” class of 2019 Jones has previously picked up a pair of offers from Virginia Commonwealth University and Florida Gulf Coast University following his performance with on “Team Brakdown” at the Under Armour Association circuit in Dallas, Texas.

Jones, recently completed his junior season with Orlando Christian Prep Warriors in Orlando, Florida. The team finished the season at 21-9 and claimed the Class 3A boys basketball state championship.

Jones moved to the US following a summer of career milestones, including his junior national team debut and an invitation to the Basketball Without Borders Americas Camp.

“It was a great experience, with great competition, their level is really high and it’s fun to play against some of the best players in the world.

“I’ve just been trying to get better and learn everything I can and soak up every piece of information from these coaches,” Jones said during the camp.

“The quickness really stands out. These guys are really fast and the speed of play is really fast but it’s easy to adjust to, once you play for the first five minutes you get used to it. When I rebound and I block shots I realise it’s not as tough as it looks because some of these guys are jumping out the gym.”

As quickly as he adjusted to the pace and style of play at Basketball Without Borders, Jones has done the same in the US and has set the stage for a senior season that should garner even more NCAA Division I offers.