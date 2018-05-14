Updated: Police Quiz Suspect In Teenager’S Knife Death

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Deputy Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

POLICE have taken a man into custody in connection with the stabbing death of a 16-year-old boy in Nassau Village Friday night.

A 20-year-old man of Christopher Street off Farrington Road is assisting with the investigations.

According to reports, shortly after 8pm there was an argument on Butler Street between a group of men, resulting in one being stabbed about the body. Paramedics were called and attempted to revive the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, is the 31st murder victim, according to The Tribune’s records.The incident led police to urge youth to look for positive ways of settling arguments and disagreements without resorting to violence.

Police said they were also investigating a shooting incident on Friday night which left a man with serious injuries.

According to reports, shortly after 9pm, the man was standing in front of his home at Old Cedar Street, Yellow Elder Gardens, when he was approached by a man armed with a firearm, who shot him before running away. The victim was taken to hospital by ambulance and is listed in serious, but stable condition.

In Grand Bahama meanwhile a man was left with serious injuries after a shooting incident in the early hours yesterday morning.

Shortly after 3am police were informed a man had been shot in the area of Herne Lane. Police and emergency medical staff attended the scene and found a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to Rand Memorial Hospital where he was listed as in a serious condition.