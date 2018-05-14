Pointe Workers

EDITOR, The Tribune.

THE Pointe issue of Bahamian construction workers: There could be a translation issue here…Article: 3.2 of the HOA agreement tabled very clearly makes no mention of the argument the Chinese have to put to the Ministry of Labour and and seemingly the Ministry of Labour have swallowed hook, line and sinker.

It is shameful that there should be disparaging talk that we do not have construction workers who can build a concrete frame building. Years ago, Cavalier built with no foreign partner the original Grand Hotel on PI…that was a concrete frame building.

No training aspect at The Pointe? We will never have qualified people.

BP&L — Minister Bannister is 1000% correct he better not be too assured that BP&L will fail again and again this summer - the problem is not the weather it is the plant and equipment and time is working against all of us.

The Shell deal is three-years away - these could be the longest three years we have lived through and begs the question - why has BP&L put all their eggs in one basket? Small islands in the Caribbean are going totally with Solar - the FNM spoke and spoke about that remember now Minister Ferreira giving us hope and what have we gotten? A Minister who has totally lost his environmentalist mouth — BEST gone to OPM so what really does that Ministry do?

Global reporting agencies are reporting that today the world has the highest level of global warming even after the Paris Accord and we want to use LNG?

No Environmental Impact Assessment up front for Oban and none for LNG and the FNM say we are the environmental party — my foot! Was!

W THOMPSON

Nassau,

May 6, 2018.