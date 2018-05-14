Robinson Making Immediate Impact With Diamondbacks

By RENALDO DORSETT

Tribune Sports Reporter

rdorsett@tribunemedia.net

KRISTIAN Robinson continues to make an immediate impact with the Arizona Diamondbacks organisation.

Robinson has been a bright spot for the Diamondbacks in extended spring training thus far and pundits have high expectations for his first assignment in the minor leagues this summer.

The 6’3”, 200-pound outfielder was the Diamondbacks most lucrative international signing for the 2017 class.

Following the conclusion of training camp in March, dozens of players who are not assigned to one of those teams are continuing with extended spring training for two and-a-half months as they await short season leagues to start up in mid-June.

International players are also often assigned to “EST” to help them in their transition within the organisation and the professional level for the first time.

“Robinson has one of the highest ceilings in the class if everything clicks, with a combination of size, power, speed and athleticism that immediately sticks out. Robinson is one of the fastest and one of the most physical players in the 2017 class, a dynamic athlete with a strong, well-proportioned build (6-foot-3, 200 pounds) and plus-plus speed. “He drives the ball with authority right now with good bat speed and should grow into plus power.

“Robinson has a direct righthanded swing and some teams did see him perform well prior to signing, though his lack of baseball experience shows at times, especially as he learns to recognise breaking balls and adapts to seeing high-end velocity on a more regular basis,” Ben Adler of Baseball America said.

“Since Robinson is already so big at a young age, some scouts saw risk that he might end up in right field, but the D-backs will develop him as a centre fielder, and as long as he retains most of his speed and improves his footwork, he should be able to stay there. He’s in Arizona right now for extended spring training, though there’s a good chance he could open in the Dominican Summer League.”

Out of Maximum Development Academy, Robinson signed the most lucrative deal of any Bahamian player this international signing period when he reached an agreement near $2.55 million. He also played with the Midland Redskins and Florida Stealth during his recruitment process.

Robinson was one of four Bahamians to sign during the current international signing period.

Baseball America had Robinson ranked at No.9 among international prospects, while MLB Pipeline had him listed at No.15, the highest ranked of the group of Bahamians.

Toward the end of last season in October, Robinson and the Diamondbacks had an opportunity to look ahead into the prospect of the future when he got an opportunity to hit in a major league ballpark.

He was hosted to batting practice at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona as the Diamondbacks prepared to face the Kansas City Royals

Cesar Geronimo, the Diamondbacks’ Latin American scouting director, said the next step for Robinson is to watch his progression toward the major leagues. “We are very excited to see this young talent here from the Bahamas,” he said. “It’s been great to scout him, great to see him play.

“We really think this kid here is going to be something special. I only wish that in 4-5 years from now you guys can see him on television.”