Stabbed Teenager: Tears Of Accused

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

A 20-year-old man was arraigned in a Magistrate’s Court yesterday, charged with the stabbing death of a teen last Friday.

Charlton Pierre, of Farrington Road, appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt charged with one count of murder stemming from the May 11 incident.

It is alleged that on that day, Pierre intentionally caused the death of 16-year-old Steffan Bowleg during an argument at Nassau Village.

According to reports, shortly after 8pm there was an argument on Butler Street between a group of men, resulting in one being stabbed about the body.

Paramedics were called and attempted to revive the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accused, who cried throughout yesterday’s arraignment, was not required to enter a plea to the charge and the matter was adjourned to July 26 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment.

He was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services in the interim.

The 20-year-old told the magistrate that he feared for his life because he had been advised there was a plot to harm him while on remand.

Chief Magistrate Ferguson-Pratt said she would advise authorities at the prison of his concern.

Pierre, who was without legal representation yesterday, had to be cautioned by Chief Magistrate Ferguson-Pratt at several points during the arraignment.

She informed the accused that she could not consider his utterances, nor did she hold the authority necessary to grant him bail in the matter.

During one exchange, the accused could be heard expressing a level of regret for his involvement in the matter.

Pierre also requested an opportunity to speak with his mother, who was later ushered into the courtroom, also in tears.

The two shared an embrace and Pierre could be heard consoling his grieving mother.

In addition to Pierre, 23-year-old Angelica Roop, of Nassau Village, was charged with one count of accessory in the matter.

It is alleged that she aided the accused in his avoidance of due process.

Roop, like Pierre, stood in tears.

She also was without representation.

When asked by Chief Magistrate Ferguson-Pratt if she was alright, she said she was sorry for her involvement.

She said she had no clue what her involvement in the matter had led to.

Roop was not required to enter a plea to the charge and the matter was also adjourned to July 26.

She was also remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.