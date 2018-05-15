Week Of Events Puts Focus On Technical Training

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

TECHNICAL training continues to be in demand, and Total Education Centre (TEC) in Grand Bahama “remains committed to creating a knowledgeable and better skilled and productive society”.

Fred Delancey, the operator of TEC, announced the institution has planned a number of events this week in observance of Technical Education Awareness Week at the campus at the old Hawksbill Senior High School.

Deputy Prime Minister K Peter Turnquest, Minister of Finance, will attend an appreciation ceremony on Thursday at 10am when he will deliver the keynote address on the topic, “The Role of Industry, Government, and the Community, in Adequately Preparing Our Young People for the Future”.

Other events planned leading up to Thursday, including a special assembly held on Monday at the institution and a technical careers workshop and exhibition that will take place on Wednesday, and a round table discussion.

Mr Delancey said the objective is to create a greater awareness of the numerous jobs and careers which are available through technical education.

“At today’s assembly… a new student government was installed,” he said. And young people throughout Grand Bahama are invited to participate in a technical careers workshop and exhibition (in the week),” he said.

At the workshop, participants will be introduced to the products, services, jobs/careers at the local industrial companies on the island.

To inform the youth of the career opportunities available in the technical field, industry representatives will participate in a rtound table discussion with young people.

Mr Delancey noted that the TEC had received support over the past 13 years from parents, industry, churches and the community.

He said that TEC is grateful and will extend its appreciation during an appreciation ceremony to those who have all contributed to the helping the institution continue “to provide the best quality technical and general educational experiences”.

Mr Delancey said: “In spite of the devastation from two hurricanes, TEC remains committed to creating knowledgeable, better skilled, responsible, and productive society.”

In an effort to provide quality programs, he said that TEC had improved its technical training programs.

“This week marks the beginning of what we call a Technical Education Revolution, through which all efforts will be made to make good quality technical training easily available and affordable for all young Bahamians,” he said.

“To this end, TEC has restructured the old and introduced new technical training programs to facilitate industry needs better,” said Mr Delancey.

The programs are: Pre-Technology Training Programme for High School Seniors; Technical Certificate/Industry Training Program for residents; Free Tech-Prep Saturday Programme for Juniors and Senior High School students.

Mr Delancey said TEC would also be making a significant announcement about its future.