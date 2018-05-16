Intelligent Strategy

EDITOR, The Tribune.

IF you look at The Bahamas’s crime predicament, you have to look at all the factors that contribute to its manifestation. There are both social and economic factors.

The high unemployment of youths in The Bahamas is a contributing enabler. It is dismal failure of government and private sector. According to the World Bank from 1991 to 2017, the average value of The Bahamas unemployment rate is 22.45 with a minimum of 15 percent in 2001 and a maximum of 30.8 percent in 2013.

Remember unemployment rate reflects the youths seeking employment not those who have given up which will likely double the figure. Most violent crimes are committed by youth so reducing the youth unemployment rate is an essential crime fighting strategy.

Aggressive policing is a knee jerk reaction and can never effectively prevent crime. It is like eating comfort food or drinking instead of dealing with your problem. Smart policing is necessary but no historical or sociological evidence supports this methodology solves a country’s crime problem. Improving the socio-economic conditions of The Bahamas population is paramount.

The other aspect of crime is social decadence. The moral standards of the Bahamian society have moved closer to hedonism which to me is an absurdity because life is made of both pleasure and pain. Having a balanced life and moral standards is essential to being happy – being undisciplined leads to destruction and pain. The philosophy of the end justifies the means is the order of the day. The twilight zone ideology needs to be remedied at the family and educational level.

We either do what works or continue the charade that’s designed to fail. Albert Einstein said insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.

BRIAN ELLIS PLUMMER

Nassau,

May 2, 2018.