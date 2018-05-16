Man Gunned Down In Drive-By Shooting

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

A MAN became the 32nd murder victim of the year, according to The Tribune's records, when he was killed off Robinson Road Monday night.

In a press statement, police said: "According to reports, shortly after 10pm a group of men were standing in front of of a barber shop on Fourth Street off Robinson Road when a white Nissan March pulled up. An occupant of this vehicle fired a number of shots into the group, hitting one of them. Paramedics were called to the scene, but were unable to revive the injured man. He succumbed to his injuries at the scene."

Monday's incident came after a 16-year-old boy was killed in Nassau Village Friday night. According to reports, shortly after 8pm that night there was an argument on Butler Street between a group of men that resulted in one of them being stabbed about the body. Paramedics were called and attempted to revive the victim but he was pronounced dead at the scene.