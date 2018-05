Bodybuilding Results

RESULTS of the Bahamas Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation’s 45th Annual Novice and Open Bodybuilding Championships, held at the Melia resort on Saturday night:

Men’s Junior Physique - Jeremy Misiewicz

Men’s Junior Physique Open - 1st - James Bain, 2nd -

Jeremy Mischiewicz

Women Wellness Novice/Open - 1st - Anthena Bain,

2nd - Patrice Forbes, 3rd - Sanadia Smith

Women’s Figure Novice B Class - Tanya Forbes

Women’s Figure Novice D Class - Roberta Wheeler

Women’s Bikini Novice B Class - Ebony Russell

Women’s Bikini Novice F Class - Japhier Gardiner

Women’s Bikini OpenB Class - Ebony Russell

Women’s Bikini Open E Class - Shakira Ferguson

Women’s Bikini Open F Class - Japhier Gardiner

Women’s Bikini Open G Class - Tashara Seymour

Women’s Figure Open B Class - Tanya Forbes

Women’s Figure Open D Class - 1st - Lindsey Curry,

2nd - Roberta Wheeler

Men’s Physique Novice A Class - 1st - Donovan

Mckenzie, 2nd - Kendal Turnquest

Men’s Physique Novice B Class - 1st - Garcia Martin,

2nd - Johnathon Dorsette

Men’s Physique Novice C Class - 1st - Sidney Bain,

2nd - Bryant Simmons

Men’s Physique Novice – D Class - 1st - J Misiewicz,

2nd - Aaron Mackey, 3rd - Kenton Ferguson

Men’s Physique Novice – F Class - 1st - James Bain,

2nd - Johnson Moise, 3rd - Mueller Petit

Men’s Bodybuilding – Middle Weight Novice -

Reginald Delancy

Men’s Bodybuilding – Light Heavy Weight Novice

Rashied Edgecombe

Men’s Masters Open - 1st - Chris McQueen, 2nd -

Mario Sweeting, 3rd - Sidney Outten

Men’s Physique Open A - 1st - Terran Knowles, 2nd

Alberto Armbrister, 3rd - Donovan Mckenzie, 4th -

Kendal Turnquest

Men’s Physique Open B - Garcia Martin

Men’s Physique Open C - 1st - Gemo Smith, 2nd

Sidney Bain, 3rd - Johnathon Dorsette

Men’s Physique Open D - 1st - Wellington Wallace,

2nd - Jeremy Misiewicz, 3rd - Kenton Ferguson, 4th -

Aaron Mackey

Men’s Physique Open F - 1st - Raynor Ferguson, 2nd -

James Bain, 3rd - Johnson Moise, Mueller Petit

Men’s Muscular Physique – D Class - Rashad

Edgecombe

Men’s Muscular Physique – F Class - Cornelius

Knowles

Men’s Bodybuilding Welter Weight - Paul Wilson.

Men’s Bodybuilding Middle Weight - 1st - Charles

Reckley, 2nd - Giovanni Farrington, 3rd - Reginald

Delancy

Men’s Bodybuilding Light Heavy Weight - Chris

McQueen

Men’s Bodybuilding Heavy Weight - Sidney Outten

OVERALL

Women’s Bikini Novice - Japhier Gardiner

Women’s Figure Novice - Tanya Forbes

Women’s Figure - Lyndsey Curry

Bikini Open - Tashara Seymour

Men’s Bodybuilding Champion - Charles Reckley

Men’s Physique - Raynor Ferguson

Muscular Physique - Rashied Edgecombe

Best Poser Novice - Reginald Delancy

Best Poser Open - Paul Wilson

Men Bodybuilding Novice - Rashied Edgecombe