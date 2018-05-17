Three Arrested After Marijuana Discovery

BY DENISE MAYCOCK
Tribune Freeport Reporter
dmaycock@tribunemedia.net
Three people have been arrested following the discovery of several marijuana plants on Grand Cay, Abaco, police reported yesterday.
ASP Terecita Pinder said shortly before 11am police on that island were on inquiries on Percy Rolle Highway when they discovered 13 suspected marijuana plants at a residence.
The occupants – all males residents of Grand Cay – were taken into custody and the plants were collected.
Ms Pinder said investigations are continuing into the matter.
Porcupine 3 hours, 37 minutes ago
But people speeding down the road just outside, actually posing a real threat to citizens, were left to continue their reckless driving while the police were busy pulling up God's plants and messing with the lives of gardeners. Time for a change in policy Mr. Dames?
