Warrants Unserved Due To Lack Of Workers

THOUSANDS of warrants remain unexecuted and ports of entry have been left vulnerable because of a manpower shortage within the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

The report, which among other things explores the issues at the Police Prosecutions Division, does not say how many warrants have failed to be executed, but it notes that with only ten staff members – one superintendent, three officers and six civilians – the division is challenged to carry out its mandate.

It further notes the division’s deficiency in workers as a factor in affecting matters that are to be presented before the courts leaving them under represented.

This division is located on Nassau Street near the Magistrate’s Court Complex.

“Due to the large amount of court matters coupled with manpower shortages, many matters are under-represented.

“This is of grave concern because the caseload of prosecutors are sometimes ten times more compared to that of trained lawyers. There are also insufficient officers to serve summons to witnesses on a consistent and timely basis.

“Data entry for the adjudication and update if matter has also been slow and in some cases non-existent due to insufficient manpower. There are thousands of warrants that have not been executed due to manpower shortages.

Auditors recommended each court have its own prosecutor with an assistant prosecutor, clerk and summons server to increase efficiency and ensure continuity in the court system.

Training is desperately needed to prepare officers to become police prosecutors, as there has not been a prosecutor’s course in ten ears, the report said.

In addition, auditors said in order for the division to be efficient there needed to be a staff complement of about 36 people.

As for the vulnerability of the ports of entry, there are insufficient K-9s and trained officers to maintain worldwide safety standards.

“The K-9 Unit consists of trained police officers who partner with K-9s to execute their duties. While it is preferred that an officer and a k-9 be present at all points of entry in New Providence so as to maintain worldwide safety standards, it’s not possible,” the report said.

“Due to manpower shortages and insufficient K-9s the unit is only able to patrol Lynden Pindling International Airport which means other ports of entry are left vulnerable.”