The Best And The Brightest

A Medal presentation for New Providence nominees to become Primary School Student of the Year has been held.

One of the speakers at the event was the first runner-up in the Bahamas Primary School Student of the year, Farion Cooper, aged 11. He was the main speaker, and addressed the audience on the topic of the “Student of The Year Challenge”.

Among those in attendance were the Governor General, Dame Marguerite Pindling, and Dr Ricardo P Deveaux, president and CEO of the Bahamas Primary School Student of The Year Foundation.

Photos: Terrel W. Carey/Tribune Staff