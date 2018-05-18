C Lyrone Burrow Appointed Pha Deputy Managing Director

FORMER chairman of the Bahamas Insurance Association C Lyrone Burrow has been appointed as Deputy Managing Director of the Public Hospitals Authority.

The appointment became effective May 7, according to a release yesterday.



"Mr. Burrows is a graduate of Saint Augustine’s College (Class of 1985) and holds a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Accounting (cum laude) from Barry University in Miami Shores Florida," it continued.

"He is a Fellow of the Life Management Institute (with distinction), and is also an Associate, Customer Service, with both accreditations achieved through LOMA, formerly the Life Office Management Association, which is one of the largest trade associations in the insurance industry. Mr. Burrows is a past Chairman of the Bahamas Insurance Association, a past member of the Insurance Advisory Committee and a member of the Young Presidents Organization.





"With some 27 years in the Bahamian Life and Health Insurance sector Mr Burrows has served in various management and senior executive roles, with his most recent post as President of the FamGuard Corporation and Family Guardian Insurance Company prior to being engaged by the PHA. The Authority is confident that his experience and talents will enhance the development of a shared vision, effective resource management, sound business analysis, and proper team building resulting in greater organization success across the PHA."

Mr Burrows is married and has one daughter. He is active in local bowling and softball leagues.