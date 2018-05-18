Impossible Policy To Stop Gaming

EDITOR, The Tribune.

Once again, a well meaning public servant with the best of intentions has presented a policy without thinking it through, that would be unrealistic, expensive and totally unfeasible.

Mister of Tourism Dionisio D’Aguilar inspired The Tribune headline “Minister blocks welfare recipients from gaming”, and is quoted as saying “If you are receiving assistance from the state, there must be some conditions attached, and one of which should be not to gamble.”

Fine, but what exactly must Government do to make such a policy effective?

First, how do you define the many forms of “assistance from the state?” Free medical care or birth facilities at PMH? Once, twice or a dozen times? Free school lunches? Disability pension from NIB? Housing assistance for demolished shacks?

Second, you must create, and update, an accurate list of all those unfortunate people receiving “assistance”, and (whether they like it or not) perform the odious task of publishing it.

Third, you must make sure it is distributed to all the hundreds of the web shops throughout the country.

Fourth, somehow you must compel the guardians and staff of the web-shops to check the list and prevent anyone on the list from placing a bet, even if he or she is an approved customer.



Further comment about implausibility is unnecessary!

Traditional policies of discouraging and publicizing the bad features of gaming can certainly be beefed up, but can never be replaced with The Minister’s extreme policy of legal coercion

The new Bahamas Gaming Operators Association is the best vehicle for carrying out these policies under its energetic CEO Gershan Major. Even though the Association was created and funded by the eight gaming houses, it has been given a mission to take imaginative steps to mitigate any social ills arising from gaming. Its progress, in coordination with the Gaming Board. will be welcomed.

RICHARD COULSON

Nassau,

May 14, 2018.