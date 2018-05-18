John Pinder Appointed Acting Director Of Labour

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Chief Reporter

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

VETERAN unionist John Pinder has been appointed as acting Director of Labour.

The Ministry of Labour announced on Friday that the former Director of Labour, Mr. Robert Anthony Farquharson had been re-classified as Executive Manager effective May 1, 2018.

Mr Pinder’s appointment was also effective May 1, 2018; however, both gentlemen take up their duties next week Tuesday, May 22.

“Mr. Robert Farquharson has been Director of Labour from September 23, 2013 to present,” a ministry press release read.

“He has had many years of experience in industrial relations and dealing with labour issues and protocols.

It added: “Mr. John Pinder has been president of the Bahamas Public Services Union for 15 years.”

In its 2017 party manifesto, the FNM pledged to “eliminate the practice of appointing persons to the post of Director of Labour who served as head of a trade union immediately preceding that appointment”.

Mr Pinder did not contest BPSU's elections in September 2017, which ushered in a new president Kimsley Ferguson.