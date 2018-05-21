Man Shot Dead On South Beach Drive

Police are investigating the nation’s latest murder after a man was shot dead on Monday morning.
According to reports, shortly after 10am, the man was walking on South Beach Drive when a man approached and shot him before fleeing. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
In other crime news, two men are in hospital after a stabbing incident in the early hours of Monday.
The men were in the area of Rhoda’s Place on Douglas Road at around 12.15am when they were attacked by several men and stabbed. The assailants fled the scene in a gray Honda Accord, L/P AP373. Both victims were transported to hospital where they are listed in serious condition.
And a man was shot shortly after midnight on Monday after an altercation at a party in Eastwood Estates. He was taken to hospital and is in stable condition.
Comments
John 2 hours, 38 minutes ago
Has anyone been charged with gun possession over the past 5 months? Anyone who was caught in possession of a firearm other than when they was committing a crime. And did they get the full penalty as is allowed by law. Donald Trump believe that arming more citizens can stop gun crimes. But there have been 21 mass school shootings in the United States this year. The United Kingdom has some of the strictest gun laws in the world. But their murder rate is up 46% this year. Most victims in the U.K., including London, are stabbed to death. There has also been increases in other major crimes including rapes and robberies . Here in the Bahamas, while authorities have achieved a 50% reduction in murders it is unnerving that an individual or gang. Can pull up on another Bahamian in broad daylight and shoot them multiple times until they are dead. Hopefully these persons will be caught and never see the streets of freedom again.
