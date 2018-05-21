Man Shot Dead On South Beach Drive

Police are investigating the nation’s latest murder after a man was shot dead on Monday morning.

According to reports, shortly after 10am, the man was walking on South Beach Drive when a man approached and shot him before fleeing. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

In other crime news, two men are in hospital after a stabbing incident in the early hours of Monday.

The men were in the area of Rhoda’s Place on Douglas Road at around 12.15am when they were attacked by several men and stabbed. The assailants fled the scene in a gray Honda Accord, L/P AP373. Both victims were transported to hospital where they are listed in serious condition.

And a man was shot shortly after midnight on Monday after an altercation at a party in Eastwood Estates. He was taken to hospital and is in stable condition.