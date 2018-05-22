Fishing Confusion

EDITOR, The Tribune

After the Government finally made the decision that the Flat Fishing Regulations will stand it needs to urgently ensure that the law is transparent and functions as designed.

Once one gets past the misplaced anger and xenophobic rhetoric by the leadership of the Bahamas Fly Fishing Industry Association (BFFIA) it is important to note that:

Everyone agrees with permit fees for foreigner and Bahamian anglers alike.

There is unison that protecting the flats and breeding grounds is important.

However, the confusion remaining over the functioning of the law is in urgent need of rectification.

The outstanding issues are:

Licenses and fees should be made accessible. One should be able to determine license fees, apply, pay the required fees and receive their license online. Lodges, marinas and fishing supply stores should also be able to pay government the fee in advance and simply issue the permit to people at their location?

Where the law enforces penalties for not hiring a guide a list of licensed guides should also be easily accessible online and at all lodges, marinas and fishing supply stores.

The same access should apply to all fees and penalties to avoid confusion and rent seeking by public officials.

The government also needs to clarify if money has been put into the proposed “conservation fund” and who the committee members charged with management of it are?

Finally, how those interested can take the mandated course to become a guide is in need of clarification.

It seems only logical that laws should resolve confusion instead of creating more as is the case at the moment. The onus falls directly on the government Minister responsible to sort this out in the coming days not weeks or months.

Yours in Liberty,

RICK LOWE

Nassau,

May 21, 2018.