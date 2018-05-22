Seventh Victim Of Police Shootout

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

POLICE killed a man on Saturday afternoon after he allegedly shot at officers following a high speed car chase.

It marked the seventh time this year someone has been killed by police.

Assistant Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander told reporters: “Shortly after 4pm this evening, alert officers lying on patrol in Garden Hills, when they noticed a known male driving a vehicle in a suspicious manner in that area. They beckoned to the individual to pull over by using their horns and also their flashing lights.”

“The driver quickly sped off and stopped just a short distance away. The officers were able to exit their vehicle and order the individual in the car to exit. He refused. It was at this time he opened fire at the officers. He was armed with a hand-gun.

“Officers being in fear of their lives, they returned fire. The driver sped off again and the driver drove right across Independence Highway where the vehicle came to a stop just in the middle of the street.”

Mr Fernander said: “As the officers checked, they discovered he was shot. EMS was dispatched and they confirmed that the individual was dead. We are actively investigating this matter. We have briefed the coroner who was also on scene so the matter will be turned to the coroner to continue the investigation. This is a busy corridor so around that time a number of persons would have have been driving past.

“We encourage members of the public who would have been in this area at the time, if they saw anything to please come forward to the coroner’s office to assist with whatever information to bring some closure to this incident.

“A loaded pistol was recovered from the vehicle,” he added.

“The officers were a little shaken but they’re alright, no injuries to them.”