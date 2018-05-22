Seventh Victim Of Police Shootout

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
POLICE killed a man on Saturday afternoon after he allegedly shot at officers following a high speed car chase.
It marked the seventh time this year someone has been killed by police.
Assistant Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander told reporters: “Shortly after 4pm this evening, alert officers lying on patrol in Garden Hills, when they noticed a known male driving a vehicle in a suspicious manner in that area. They beckoned to the individual to pull over by using their horns and also their flashing lights.”
“The driver quickly sped off and stopped just a short distance away. The officers were able to exit their vehicle and order the individual in the car to exit. He refused. It was at this time he opened fire at the officers. He was armed with a hand-gun.
“Officers being in fear of their lives, they returned fire. The driver sped off again and the driver drove right across Independence Highway where the vehicle came to a stop just in the middle of the street.”
Mr Fernander said: “As the officers checked, they discovered he was shot. EMS was dispatched and they confirmed that the individual was dead. We are actively investigating this matter. We have briefed the coroner who was also on scene so the matter will be turned to the coroner to continue the investigation. This is a busy corridor so around that time a number of persons would have have been driving past.
“We encourage members of the public who would have been in this area at the time, if they saw anything to please come forward to the coroner’s office to assist with whatever information to bring some closure to this incident.
“A loaded pistol was recovered from the vehicle,” he added.
“The officers were a little shaken but they’re alright, no injuries to them.”
Comments
licks2 11 hours, 47 minutes ago
I guess if you want to take action "on" the police. . .your chances of getting killed just went up exponentially. . . sad but true. . .them's the breaks of the violent streets!!
realfreethinker 5 hours, 32 minutes ago
A "loaded" gun was found in the car. I guess he reloaded after he was shot. LoL
licks2 3 hours ago
A gun with one shell in it is a loaded gun. . .in fact experts who work with firearms' first rule of safety is "there is no such thing as an unloaded gun". . . I know of a Police Officer who was killed accidentally inside the police radio control room with colleagues looking on because one officer ignored that seemly "untrue" rule. . .because obviously a gun with no shells inside is an unloaded gun! Get real man. . .
