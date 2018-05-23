Rosewood Blooms At Baha Mar As Ribbon Is Cut

By KHRISNA RUSSELL
Deputy Chief Reporter
krussell@tribunemedia.net
ROSEWOOD Baha Mar officially opened last night during a ribbon cutting ceremony as executives prepare to phase in the first guests on June 1.
Speaking at the event, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis praised Baha Mar for its contribution to The Bahamas’ exceptional tourism market, adding the country must focus on doing an even better job in attracting and providing services to visitors.
He said his administration is committed to doing a better job at monetising cruise ship visits to New Providence and Grand Bahama. This commitment also includes revitalising the tourism product in the second city.
Dr Minnis also recognised Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Ltd – Baha Mar’s owners and former Prime Minister Perry Christie for contributing to the resort’s opening.
Radha Arora, president of Rosewood Hotels and Resorts, told reporters there is a huge pent-up demand for the 237-room Baha Mar arm of the brand, which employs 450 workers.
He said: “June 1 we’ll have a few guests, but we’ll phase them in. We want to make sure we get the service standard right so that nothing is amiss.”
It comes six months after the SLS opened in grand style last May.
Dr Minnis said: “Tourism is doing exceptionally well in The Bahamas. But we can do even better. The government is committed to the revitalisation of tourism in Grand Bahama. We must better monetise cruise ship visits to New Providence and Grand Bahama.
“There are a number of developments being negotiated for the Family Islands. We will announce a number of upgrades to infrastructure, including a number of Family Island airports.
“Here in New Providence, the ongoing transformation of downtown Nassau is essential for the visitor experience. The new Straw Market and the movement of the Container Port from downtown were important developments in the revitalisation of downtown. Considerably more must be done.
“In due course, we will announce a number of developments and initiatives to truly transform downtown for Bahamians and visitors, including hotel and resort guests and cruise ship passengers.”
He continued: “Fairwind, of course, is the nautical term for a favourable wind for a sailor. In this vein, Baha Mar and tourism in general are experiencing exceptional fairwinds throughout our archipelago.
“These favourable winds will gather speed and will benefit even more Bahamians as our economy continues to grow, and as our Bahamas brand continues to attract even more visitors to the islands of The Bahamas. Today is indeed one of celebration. Congratulations again to all who made today possible.”
Dr Minnis further appealed to executives to incorporate heritage tours and cultural experiences off property for guests.
Rosewood, a global hotel company with over 23 hotels and resorts, boasts a number of iconic properties, including: The Crillion in Paris, Rosewood London and the Carlyle in New York City.
Comments
stillwaters 4 hours, 32 minutes ago
Thank God, something positive!!!!!!! I hope they turn around and thank the PLP for their role in this success. ( No, I am not a PLP, but I can appreciate and applaud their contribution)
proudloudandfnm 4 hours, 25 minutes ago
Last week we were informed that Wynn is building a hotel in Nassau. Since then we have heard absolutely nothing from government on the status of our hotels here.
If our hotels are not opened very soon we will lose Celebration. We will not see increased airlift in December. We will continue to lose major dry dock projects. Freeport will not rebound. Jobs will continue to be lost. Companies will continue to be closed down.
What exactly are you doing about it? When can we expect an update? Freeport needs to know. Why didn't you tell us you were negotiating a hotel in Nassau with Wynn? Did the Minister of GB negotiate a hotel deal in Nassau?
If I were you I would have put out a press release the same day the hotel in Nassau was anounced advising Freeport of the status. This nonsense about keeping us in the dark HAS TO STOP. Thousands of us have been forced to leave our homes to look for work in Nassau and other islands. WHEN CAN WE COME BACK HOME?
We have lost thousands of jobs because of this. Thousands. And so far all you have secured is 50 jobs next year. 50 jobs that will mostly go to foreigners. Oban is a scam and will never materialize. So what exactly have you done for Freeport? And please don't recycle Kwasi's bull...
BahamasForBahamians 2 hours, 24 minutes ago
Lol.. didn't Minnis say he would sell Bahamar?
birdiestrachan 1 hour, 52 minutes ago
This can not be the same doc. who refused to attend Bah Mar opening who said it was fake. and he would sell the hotel property. a hypocrite indeed. Take note even after he toured Our Lucaya dressed to the nine in pink. He still can not sell the Hotel.
He discredited the buyers and the Chinese and had the peoples time voters and the wash house man going along with him. Just do not believe anything the doc says, or maybe shall we say. He just does not know. Is ignorance bliss or is he just a masterful liar who wanted to win at any cost?
Well_mudda_take_sic 12 minutes ago
And Minnis was overheard saying: "Man forget Bahamian stew fish. Have you tasted that sumptuous Chinese stir fry?"
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID