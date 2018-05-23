Teenager On Attempted Murder Charge

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A 19-year-old Freeport man was charged with attempted murder in the Freeport Magistrate's Court yesterday morning.

Cornel Beckles, of Tamarind Street, appeared in Court Two before Magistrate Charlton Smith in connection with an incident that occurred on May 13 when it is alleged he attempted to commit murder.

Beckles was not required to enter a plea to the charge which is an indictable offence. The matter was adjourned to Tuesday, August 14, for trial, and he was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

In other court news, two Freeport men were charged with armed robbery.

Denny Rolle, 22, of Summerville Drive, and Tommy Rolle, 23, of Malibu Drive, appeared before Magistrate Charlton Smith in connection with an incident that occurred on May 14. The pair was not required to enter a plea to the armed robbery charge, and the matter was adjourned to July 30 for trial.

The men were remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

In Abaco, two men were charged separately in the Marsh Harbour Magistrate's Court on Tuesday - one for grievous harm, and the other for stealing.

Obrien Reckley, 24, of Murphy Town, Abaco, appeared before Magistrate Ancella Evans on the charge of causing grievous harm in connection with an incident that occurred on May 13. He pleaded not guilty and was remanded to Bahamas Department of Correctional Services. The matter was adjourned June 18 for trial.

Louiciux Timotee, 19, of The Mud, Abaco, was charged with stealing in connection with an incident reported to police on May 15. He pleaded guilty to the offence and is awaiting sentencing.