Two Accused Of $12,000 Fraud

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

A MAN and a woman were arraigned in a Magistrate's Court yesterday charged with collectively defrauding a woman of more than $12,000 within a three-day period earlier this month.

Donovan Stubbs, 21, and Shafara Lewis, 23, stood before Magistrate Ambrose Armbrister for allegedly fraudulently obtaining $1,500 from Fatiha Neymour in eight separate instances between May 11 and 14.

Stubbs and Lewis were charged with four counts each of fraud for their alleged actions.

Stubbs was further accused of dealing with $14,120 between the dates in question, which in part represented another person's proceeds of criminal conduct.

He was also alleged to have laundered the same amount between the same dates, which represented another person's proceeds of criminal conduct.

Lewis was likewise charged with acquiring and laundering $13,620 between the dates in question.

Both Stubbs and Lewis pleaded not guilty to all of the charges. The matter was adjourned to July 18 for trial.

Bail was denied and the two were remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDCS) until that time or if they are successful in applying to the Supreme Court for bail.