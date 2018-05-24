300 Jobs To Come At Goldwynn

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

OFFICIALS broke ground yesterday on a $120m Cable Beach project that Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said will employ 300 people during construction and 175 people upon completion.

Construction on the GoldWynn Hotel and Residences, the brainchild of developer Paul Wynn, will begin in July and is scheduled to be completed in December 2020, Dr Minnis said.

The project will include a beachfront infinity pool, seaside dining, a theatre, spa, tennis club, social house and gallery and a rooftop terrace and pool. The location of the property is across from the Office of the Prime Minister.

Dr Minnis said the development will operate under the Kimpton Hotel and Restaurant brand and will be managed by Small Luxury Hotels.

"The five-storey GoldWynn promises to be 'an architectural masterpiece of contemporary architecture,'" he said.

"The developer has agreed to a training and apprenticeship programme for employees. This will be done in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and BTVI which will facilitate the development of various skills. The developer has also agreed to sourcing and using local agriculture and other products. The upscale boutique beachfront development includes privates residences and a condo-hotel."

Dr Minnis described the project as the latest indication of an increase in economic activity.

"Last evening we celebrated the opening of Rosewood at Baha Mar, the last of the three luxury brand hotels at the resort, which also includes Grand Hyatt and SLS," he said.

"The Bahamas is a signature destination for global luxury, hotel and residential brands and developments. Atlantis, Paradise Island, has launched a global re-branding. Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts now operate the iconic One And Only Ocean Club Resort on Paradise Island. We are working diligently to attract other brands to Grand Bahama and the Family Islands and Cays.

"Walker's Cay, our northernmost island, was once "one of the premiere sports-fishing destinations in the world." Its new owner has pledged to return Walker's Cay to "its former glory.

"Over the next many years, the second home market for Bahamians here at home and in the diaspora, and the second home market for non-Bahamians will experience significant growth. This growth will help to boost construction, our second largest industry."