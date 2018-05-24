Gunmen Shoot Man At Home

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A Grand Bahama man is in hospital after he was shot by gunmen at his home in Deadman's Reef this week, police reported yesterday.

ASP Terecita Pinder said police were called to the Deadman's Reef area in connection with a shooting shortly after 11pm on Tuesday,

When they arrived, officers were told that the victim had reportedly just arrived home in his vehicle with two other passengers when he was accosted by two males brandishing a firearm.

There was a struggle between the victim and the assailants, resulting in him being shot several times about the body, she said.

The suspects fled on foot, and the victim was said to be in stable condition at the Rand Memorial Hospital.