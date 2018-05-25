Tech Firms Set For Bahamas Blockchain And Cryptocurrency Conference

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

Hundreds of tech companies are expected to attend The Bahamas Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Conference (BBCC) in Grand Bahama next month.

The event will take place June 20th-22nd at the Grand Lucayan Convention Centre.

Minister of State for Grand Bahama Kwasi Thompson announced that the conference would take the form of a Venture Conference to establish the Bahamas as a global player in introducing venture investors to Seed Stage and Early Stage companies that are focused on Block-chain, Cryptocurrency, and FinTech solutions.

He said that government is committed to making the Bahamas a premier place to do business.

“We believe that Grand Bahama Island is uniquely suited to become an internationally recognised technology and innovation hub, and as such have set out to establish Grand Bahama as this region’s Silicon Valley,” he said.

He noted that last November the Office of the Prime Minister held its first Technology Summit hosting “some of the finest minds in technology and innovation worldwide.”

Minister Thompson said the technology summit was instrumental in beginning the strategic planning process of developing a technology sector in the Bahamas.

He stated that the government is implementing recommendations made by the Steering Committee to make the technology hub a reality, including hosting a major international conference.

Mr Thompson said that the BBCC is designed to attract investors, entrepreneurs, and services providers and tech companies from all over the world who are focused on making investments, starting and developing companies, and building business relationships with Blockchain technology companies.

Additionally, he said, the BBCC will provide The Bahamas, particularly Grand Bahama, with the opportunity to present itself to the world as a jurisdiction that has an established framework, financial and immigration policies that are favourable to technology and FinTech companies that incorporate and are based in The Bahamas.

Several topics will be discussed, with panelists from the Bahamas and the United States taking part.

The topic, “The Technology Sector in The Bahamas is Open for Business:” will be presented by proposed panelists John Rolle, Governor Central Bank; Keith Davies, BISX; Christina Rolle, Bahamas Securities Commission; and Tanya McCartney, Bahamas Financial Services Board.

Other topics to be discussed are: “Why You Should Invest in the Bahamas”; A Global Perspective on Regulatory Frameworks for Cryptocurrency and ICOs and their view of Caribbean Jurisdictions with respect to the SEC and EU” and “What Does the Future look like for Blockchain, Cryptocurrency, and FinTech Solutions?”

“We are extremely excited to welcome a series of high-calibre international speakers and panelists to Grand Bahama to participate in this conference, in particular, are two persons who were featured on Forbes Magazine Cryptocurrency Billionaires list, Brock Pierce and Anthony Di lorio, and assure you that this is an experience you definitely do not want to miss,” stated Mr Thompson.

“The government believes that it is critical to not only talk about Grand Bahama and all we have to offer but to open our doors and welcome the global community to see for themselves and dialogue with our local business community.

“It is also expected that the conference will have a significant immediate economic impact as we intend to fill hotel rooms, taxis, restaurants, and tours. However, it is anticipated that these international companies that come – and our target is 500 – that we show them what the Bahamas has to offer and why Grand Bahama is the right place to invest,” he said.

Mr Thompson said that technology companies are already taking advantage of the Commercial Enterprise Act passed by the government to set up shop in The Bahamas. He noted that three have already been approved for Grand Bahama, including GIBC, which is owned by Greg Wood.

“I also want to encourage Bahamian professionals and aspiring entrepreneurs to remain keen on what is happening globally, and venture into the technology industry with the intent of establishing yourselves and your businesses at home,” he said.

Persons can visit the government’s website to pre-register for the Bahamas Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Conference.