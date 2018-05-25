Teenager Charged With Hotel Employee's Murder

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

A teenager was arraigned in a Magistrate’s Court on Friday over allegations he murdered a hotel employee in February.

Javonne Holbert, 19, stood before Deputy Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain charged with the February 7 murder of Keno Strachan.

Holbert was also charged with robbing Keno Strachan at gunpoint on the date in question, and also unlawfully setting fire to Keno Strachan’s black 2014 Mercedes Benz, with the damage estimated at $20,000.

Holbert, along with 22-year-old Steffen Rolle AKA Chubby of Fox Hill, were further charged with attempting to murder Rodman Rolle on Sunday past.

Concerning Strachan’s murder, according to initial police reports, shortly after 10pm on the date in question, officers received reports of gunshots in the area of Munnings Drive in South West Ridge.

When police responded to the scene, they discovered a man lying in front of a residence with injuries to the body. Paramedics transported him to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Neither Holbert nor Rolle were required to enter pleas to the charges. As the deputy chief magistrate lacked the jurisdiction to grant them bail, it was denied and the two were remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

They will return to court on August 9 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment.