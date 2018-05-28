Man Dies As Scaffold Collapses

By NICO SCAVELLA
Tribune Staff Reporter
A CONSTRUCTION worker fell to his death from a scaffolding that collapsed while he was working on West Bay Street on Thursday, police said.
According to reports, shortly after 3pm on Thursday, the man was standing on the scaffolding while working on a high-rise condominium complex, when it collapsed.
The man consequently fell to the ground. Paramedics were called to the scene, but were unsuccessful in reviving the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Dawes 10 hours, 15 minutes ago
Condolences to the mans family. Unfortunately nothing will change as we will never bring in correct health and safety in our work places as life is too cheap in this country.
Sickened 10 hours, 2 minutes ago
My condolences to the family. I hate these sorts of accidents; where hard working young men fall to their deaths. Most likely a family is now going hungry as a result.
TalRussell 8 hours, 20 minutes ago
Anytime a comrade climber construction worker dies falling from a scaffold at work building a structure - it calls for questions into safety measures currently in place, such as what if any training was provided to the climber worker and also what if any "lifelines" that were in place in the event of a fall not only to tether workers to platforms on which they stand but also to a building in the event of a complete platform collapse.
sheeprunner12 7 hours, 5 minutes ago
What will legally happen to the foreman???? ...... scaffold owner????? ...... condo complex????
