Promotion Of Police

EDITOR, The Tribune.

THE recent media exposure of the report, related to the most recent promotions on the Royal Bahamas Police Force, my alma mater has prompted me to provide information about the system of promotion, that existed from 1951-1981 when I retired as Assistant Commissioner. It was a fair and efficient system, left with us by the British officers, who were in command of the Force.

(a) The Half Yearly Reports. The reports were prepared by the Sergeants, Inspectors and Divisional Officers on the performance, etc, of each Police Officer. Anything adverse in the report would be brought to the attention of the officer, with the expectation, that there would be improvement. The report was placed on the officer’s personal file. Commendations for outstanding performance were also placed on the file.

(b) Officers had to take promotion examinations and pass to be considered for promotion. It was mandatory.

(c Officers had to be free of any disciplinary convictions, for one year to be considered.

(d) Recommendations for promotions were made to the Commissioner of Police, by the Divisional Commanders, with comments supporting the selections and provide explanations for any supersessions.

(e) The Commissioner of Police nominated the Promotion Board, which was always chaired by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, and consisted of the five Assistant Commissioners. I was included on the Board from 1971 to 1981 when I retired. The Force had an Establishment and Strength Policy, which indicated the quota for each rank. The Commissioner would advise the Board of the number of Officers to be promoted, to fill existing vacancies.

(f) Board sitting took as long as fourteen days. We had to peruse the files of all candidates, read the half yearly reports and the files of officers who may have been superseded. Commendations were very important. The Staff Officer and the Senior ACP were responsible for providing all files.

(g) The Board would provide the Commissioner of Police, with the list of its selections for promotions, for the ranks of Corporals and Sergeants. The gazetted ranks were dealt with by the Police Service Commission, on recommendations by the Commissioner. The Commissioner had the authority to promote officers, who may not have been selected by the Board. During my years on the Board there was only one Commissioner, who used this authority.

The pre-election promotion was a surprise to me. The numbers of Assistant Commissioners, Chief Superintendents and Superintendents appears to be way above the Force Establishment and Strength Policy. I was happy for all promoted personnel as the increase was deserved. It is not the first time, that politics have interfered with the efficient and effective administration of the Force. Sir Albert Miller, who was the senior Deputy Commissioner of Police was superseded. Then the government branded Sir Albert as being a friend of the United Bahamian Party. A second Deputy Commissioner was appointed and Sir Albert was posted to Grand Bahama, where he retired as Deputy Commissioner and with hard work and good business training, opportunities and investments became a millionaire.

We have a good police force, that has served us well over the decades. We must strive to keep the politics out of it.

We served with honour - we remember with pride.

PAUL THOMPSON SR.,

ACP (retired),

Nassau,

May 18, 2018.

PS During my years on the Board I had recommended putting an end to the Annual Promotions and making Promotions when vacancies occurred. The reason being the drop in performance by those officers who felt aggrieved.