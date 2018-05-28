‘They Killed My Son For Nothing’

Video Police press conference

TEMPERS flared in the Masons Addition community yesterday after officers responding to an armed robbery, fatally shot a 20-year-old male said to have carried out the crime.

It marked the eighth fatal police shooting this year.

Chief Superintendent Solomon Cash said police were responding to an armed robbery near East Street and Bethel Ground Corner around 9.15am, when they travelled to McCullough Corner and met two men who matched the description of the suspects.

CSP Cash said one of the assailants produce a firearm, and police in fear for their lives, opened fire.

“On scene was a firearm that was recovered from that victim. It was a .40 calibre weapon. That firearm is in the possession of the police,” CSP Cash said.

He added: “EMS was called in, who came to the scene, they examined the victim, transported him to the accident and emergency centre of the Princess Margret Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.”

The deceased was identified as 20-year-old Deangelo Evans by relatives a short time later.

According to CSP Cash the second suspect who was stopped at the scene managed to escape police and is now on the run. Police have failed to give any description.

The coroner has been informed and will now examine the incident.

Meanwhile at the scene, residents who saw the incident claimed police approached Evans, who was standing with another man on Sandy Lane off McCullough Corner, searched both men, and in the course of that search, opened fire.

Residents reported hearing at least eight gunshots; all purportedly fired by police.

“It is crazy how this all happen,” said a neighbour of Evans who asked for his identity to be withheld.

“To keep it real, (the decease) just walked past my house with another guy. He wasn’t running. He didn’t look nervous or none of that (expletive). Dude say the pot we had going smelled right, and he continued walking toward the street.

“Car pulled up. We hear what was going down and then, (shots rang out).

“I dipped down in my house because I live in a wooden house, I think (expletive) could pop off in my (house). I got down lower and crawl to the door and I could see the police just firing away,” the resident said.

“I thought I was losing it, because he just talk to me. He just say the pot was smelling nice like he always is do, an in couple minutes the man had my boy with he hands up and then down on he back bleeding out.”

“I ran outside like everyone else, it was only the black jeep with the two officers. So everyone was trying to help (the decease). One of the dudes from the corner was going to turn him over on his back, I say no leave him on his stomach so he wouldn’t choke on the blood.”

It was at this point the resident said, additional officers showed up to the scene and began to section off the area with yellow tape.

That resident insisted that it was at this point he, and several other residents became agitated because officers claimed Evans was shot for brandishing a weapon.

“It gone sideways quick because we hear what he say. We know it was (expletive) because the man ain’t had no weapon and it wasn’t none there.”

“When the noise start, all of a sudden we see one of the officers walk off and point back at a gun.

“I couldn’t believe it. I was just standing there and no gun was there,” he said pointing at the spot where police said they recovered a firearm.

“How? Tell me how? All these people through here see. We know. They ride through here, see these lil’ dudes, search them, and shot one dead.”

The resident walked over to wall where the two men were initially approached by police, and continued: “How? Look at this, all the wall shot up. All the road shot up. They say he had a gun, in this close area, none of them get shot, the next man ain’t get shot; but that lil’ dude got more than 18 holes in him? Pure (expletive).”

The Tribune continued to canvass the area, eventually coming across the deceased’s mother, Beverly Lee.

She told The Tribune her cellphone was bombarded by calls around 10:30am; responding to one, she said she was informed her son had been shot by police.

“They say my son get shoot up by police. I say why the police shoot him, no one knew. I came here and they told me he was already to the hospital,” she said.

“Before I could even make it there, I see all kind of news from the police that my son rob a shop, had a gun and was trying to hide from them. I couldn’t understand it,” Ms Lee told The Tribune.

Pointing at the scores of neighbours surrounding her at the time, “Most, if not all these people just see my boy a little while before this happened. He walk out the house (Masons Addition), walk up that way (McCullough Corner) to look for one of his friends.”

“Now they all over the radio and TV saying my boy robbing places and shooting at the police.”

Evans’ death also marked the second police-involved homicide in community since 2016.

There have also been several other non-fatal police involved shootings, according to the residents.

These circumstances led former Senator and current talk show host Rodney Moncur to visit the scene yesterday.

“The family called me and told me what happened,” he told The Tribune. “The indication is, that this young man was unarmed, searched by police and somehow shot in the process.”

Mr Moncur, who has been outspoken throughout the years on gun violence in inner city communities, said there needs to be more clarity around the investigation and reporting of police-involved shootings.

“We have been listening to these kinds of matters for years. The way they are handled is almost one-sided. A few years ago, a man was shot dead in my yard by police. When it was investigated, no one spoke to me. When it went to court, I was never called.

“I am not trying to paint a bad picture against police, I just want the public and those that see things to have their say. When you limit the voice of the people, who cause these types of tension. This young man was known and love by this community. Now you are saying that out of nowhere, today he decided to pick up a gun, rob a store and then walk around his neighbourhood with that gun,” Mr Moncur added.

