Wsc Union Says Rehire Employees After Court Case

THE government has advised the Water and Sewerage Corporation to reinstate the three employees who were formerly accused of stealing a fire hydrant from their employer “as soon as possible”, the corporation’s union chief Dwayne Woods said yesterday.
Mr Woods said both the minister and the director of labour further advised the corporation that Lejaith Paul, Kerven Pierre and Latario Bowe should be compensated for any losses they incurred, and to retract the suspension placed on them as a result of court proceedings.
Mr Woods consequently begged the corporation to “do the honorable thing” and reinstate the three men, charging that failing to do so would result in a “contentious” issue between the corporation and unionised staff.
Paul, Pierre, and Bowe were previously charged on one count each of stealing by reason of employment.
It was alleged they stole a fire hydrant valued at $1,024.93 from the WSC property on John F Kennedy Drive, which they had access to by reason of their employment.
They stood trial before Magistrate Samuel McKinney earlier this year, with key witnesses WSC Deputy General Manager Robert Deal and his administrative assistant Donna Petty giving sworn evidence.
The case against the three men was ultimately dropped earlier this month.
Yesterday, Mr Woods told The Tribune subsequent to the case being dropped, the union wrote to the corporation concerning the reinstatement of the three men.
The union also pursued the matter to the labour board, after or during which Labour Minister Dion Foulkes and Director of Labour John Pinder advised the corporation to reinstate the men, compensate them for any losses they incurred and retract their suspensions.
“And this is exactly what the union was saying all along,” Mr Woods said yesterday.
“We try our best to work out our matters with the corporation internally. This whole ordeal that these fellows was put through has traumatised the whole organisation as far as the employees are concerned, and I guess as soon as the corporation reinstates them, the union and the corporation would probably be ready to work feverishly together to continually boost the morale of the corporation moving forward.
“So we’re looking for great things to happen as soon as these persons are reinstated.”
He added: “I must unequivocally say that the employees are sitting and waiting with anticipation that this reinstatement takes place, because none of them feel safe on the job anymore, and this will be a contentious matter if it’s not done. So we beg and plead with the corporation to do the honourable thing”.
Mr Woods said while Paul, Pierre and Bowe feel as though their “rights were violated” because of the allegations levied against them, the three men are looking to be reinstated both “enthusiastically and egotistically”.
“They’re looking for the reinstatement to take place, and every day they’re calling and asking ‘what day we gone come back to work, what day we gone come back to work’,” Mr Woods said.
“They put pressure on the executives of the union to see that they get in. That’s where they are now.”
The Tribune made contact with WSC Chairman Adrian Gibson yesterday to find out if the corporation would heed the advice given it, however, at the time he was contacted, Mr Gibson told The Tribune he was in a board meeting.
Nonetheless, Mr Woods told The Tribune the union hopes the corporation heeds the advice of the Messrs Foulkes and Pinder. Otherwise, he hinted at the possibility of industrial action.
“The union has two options,” Mr Woods said. “One is to work along with the corporation on reinstatement and I guess if the corporation fails to reinstate then we got to appeal to the stakeholders to do the honorable thing. And if the stakeholders fail us then we have to resort to our greatest weapon, whatever that may be. Whether it be withdrawal of enthusiasm or whatever. That’s the final straw that the union will have.
“But it is our hope..we hope and pray we don’t have to get to that.”
He added: “…So my thing is I’m doing my endeavor best to keep them (employees) on the straight and narrow as far as ill feeling toward the corporation, and I guess we’ll sit down with the corporation and see how we could resolve the matter amicably by probably working with them in some other way, or awarding them some type of incentive to let the situation go away.”
ThisIsOurs 9 hours, 11 minutes ago
Said from the break that it was the wrong move to put Adrian Gibson to head an organization when he had neither expertise in the field or business experience running a large organization.
To be honest , the assignment is inexplicable.
The only possible outcome when a young go getter is put over a team of professional technocrats when he has no comprehension of the rationale for their decisions... Testosterone and CHAOS.
let's assume that a seasoned budiness person discovered that three men did indeed steal a fire hydrant, it would not have been handled by dragging the men to court in chains. This is the work of machismo. Now that doesn't mean that Mr Gibson can't be a good MP, he's just not suited to be EXECUTIVE chairman of a team of Engineers.
I wonder what they will go to rectify the firing of Mr Laville...
TalRussell 8 hours, 51 minutes ago
Ma Comrades, hasn't the eagerness government go public announce alleged missing fire hydrant been the strangest of the red shirts stories post 10th May 2017.... { How could you have possibly made up the fire hydrant story any better than it done is.... maybe has something do its colour - red, why they now left eat they own crow shi#? }.
licks2 7 hours, 42 minutes ago
Both of you two need to shill and go read the court ruling. . . case was dismissed because of lack of evidence. . .not that there was not enough evidence. . .but the two primary witnesses decided for whatever reason. . .they will not show up in court. . .creating a crisis of Constitution! You have the persons. . .ya have the item in the yard. . .but the people who can prove who put them there refuses to give evidence. . .the case cannot proceed!! The judge told them go but don't breath easy just yet. . .they were not acquitted. . .their case can be brought back to court. . .WSC has a point in law. . .and common law if the police has a ready way to get that case back to court. . .otherwise, that same common law principle will compel they to take them back to work and forget the situation ever happened! I said all this to say leave Mr. Gibson alone and stick to the facts of the case. . .after Mr. Gibson is a lawyer. . .he knows what he could and cannot do in this case. . .
sheeprunner12 7 hours, 7 minutes ago
Agreed ......... Gibson had NO control over the outcome of the case ....... as far as bringing them back, that will not be good for staff morale .... Just negotiate them a buyout and let them go quietly.
ThisIsOurs 6 hours, 48 minutes ago
Staff morale?? Seriously? The WSC union guy already told the reporters that after Laville was fired, staff morale was pretty low, that's until they made him reverse course and say everything was peachy
ThisIsOurs 6 hours, 51 minutes ago
This case should never have gone to court. You missed the entire point. This situation would have been handled in any number of ways that didn't involve a waste of the courts time over $1000
And if there was not sufficient evidence for either of those three things to be done, there was ZERO reason to bring this up as a court matter. ZERO. This issue did not rise to the level of a court case. A "Solomon" would have realized that.
Truism 6 hours, 8 minutes ago
It's the people's time and we the people will have to pay for the neophyte miss steps every step of the way. Lawyers, ( even the one's newly elected), should be doing well over the next four years.
