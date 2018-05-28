Sex Attacks Suspect: Boy, 15, To Be Charged

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

A 15-year-old boy is expected to be charged in Magistrate’s Court today in connection with three recent sexual assault incidents of young girls that sparked concern around the country, Police Chief Superintendent Solomon Cash said yesterday.

The young man was taken into custody last Friday.

The most recent reported sexual assault of a young girl occurred on Baillou Hill Road on Thursday near the Big Pond Park.

The first incident, involving an eight-year-old girl, happened on Bahama Avenue off Baillou Hill Road on April 28th.

The second incident, involving a 12-year-old girl, happened on May 14 on Darling Street off Wulff Road near the Stephen Dillet Primary School.