Stopping Migrants 'Not As Easy As It Looks'

THE Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) is working on implementing a drone programme to improve its capabilities and combat the threat of illegal migrants, Acting Officer-In-Charge of Coral Harbour Captain Adrian Chriswell said yesterday.

Speaking to reporters during a tour of the waters surrounding the Coral Harbour Base, Captain Chriswell addressed the group of illegal migrants who landed on New Providence over the weekend, the difficulties the RBDF faces in preventing them from making landfall, and dispelled the notion that these migrants represent a security threat to the base.

According to an RBDF statement, shortly after midnight on Sunday, a 35ft Haitian sloop made landfall off Venice Bay, south New Providence.

As a result of a combined effort between police, immigration and RBDF officials, 26 migrants were captured, who were turned over to immigration officials for further processing.

This is the third time since last November a sloop has landed in New Providence in the vicinity of the Coral Harbour base.

In December, a Haitian sloop made landfall three miles west of the base. More than 50 people were apprehended then.

In November, another sloop landed illegally on Adelaide Beach.

When asked if there have been more illegal landings this year, or if numbers have been consistent with previous years, Captain Chriswell said "fairly consistent".

"They come in waves," he said. "It depends on the weather, the conditions in Haiti at the time - the political scene, the economic scene.

"So depending on the weather, if it's looking good for the wind to bring them in, which happens a lot with these storms, they can follow the storm because it brings them up the northwest.

"You might get a wave of three, four come out at one time. Then you may go several months before the second wave comes up."

He added because of this, it is difficult to predict how migrants are going to travel unless the RBDF receives intelligence information from Haiti itself.

Captain Chriswell told reporters the RBDF is unaware of the number of illegal migrants who were able to avoid apprehension during this recent landfall. However, he said a typical sloop can carry anywhere from 30 to 80 people.

With 26 apprehended on New Providence on Sunday, the captain estimated "similar numbers" were also captured on Eleuthera over the weekend, when another sloop landed at Savannah Sound.

This would bring the total from this weekend up to about 60.

The captain said capturing migrants is challenging because they frequently change their patterns.

On yesterday's tour of the waters surrounding the base, he let reporters see first-hand how difficult it is spot other vessels even in broad daylight -- let alone in less favourable conditions, such as rain or at night.

He said acquainting the press is important, so the public can be acquainted with the fact that it's "not as easy as it looks".

He added that Venice Bay is three miles from the base, which is also challenging to see.

However, the captain admitted this area is preferred by migrants.

"Right now they've found out that Venice Bay is underpopulated," he said.

"Very few houses, limited street lighting and actually limited traffic because it's a private area. So, they know there's not going to be a lot of traffic and people just casually driving around."

He also revealed the RBDF is putting a new radar system in place in Matthew Town, Inagua.

"We're still improving the facilities in Matthew Town. We anticipate having that radar and the tracking system in place in a few short months, maybe three months. That will be the first layer."

He added the force is also putting equipment and a full facility in Ragged Island and will also improve the facilities in New Providence.

It is also working on a drone programme.

"The next project that we're working on is the drone programme," he said.

"The good thing about the drone is one operator can sit back in Coral Harbour or any facility and send the drone up.

"And you don't have to worry about the personnel and having all of the fuel and provisions on board.

"The aircraft as well, with the pilots on board, they do a good job. But again, that's wear and tear on the aircraft. They cost a lot more than a drone would. And then you have to train the crew and then you have to overhaul the equipment.

"It's not a cheap exercise of trying to keep the country secure. And like I say it's not just on the migrants, it's all the other external threats."

Captain Chriswell said the RBDF is working with various drone models, starting with "simple off-the-shelf" brands before working toward military grade.

Those, however, get increasingly pricier.

"You can start with a $5,000 drone and then a $50,000. Than you can easily go up and spend anywhere from $1-3m."

However, the drone programme still has its difficulties.

"There are several companies who are offering [drones] for maritime. That's one of the biggest problems -- most of the drones can't get wet. They don't land in the water. If you drop one in the water, that one's a right-off. You need to shop around and be sure that water drone you find is going to work for the maritime environment to be able to go out.

"And launching a drone from a moving platform is difficult. And it's even more difficult retrieving a drone. Because if you have any electronic failure on the drone, the drone defaults to it's last position -- where it took off from. And [now] you're five miles away from that point.

"So it's not just as easy as going in the store and buying [it] off-the-shelf, and maritime and military grade all at the same time. But they're working on it."

Captain Chriswell also said illegal landings do not represent a significant threat to the base or national security, as most of the migrants are not in the physical condition to pose a threat. However, he did acknowledge that they make a "societal impact".

He added the public should not be "alarmed" by the landings, but should participate in helping authorities by informing them if they see anything suspicious.

The captain added that "reduced landings" should happen, while admitting that he can't be sure if it will get down to "zero".

However, with hurricane season approaching, he said the RBDF also needs to concentrate on supporting the local population.