Budget: Vat To Rise From 7.5 Percent To 12 Percent

VALUE-added tax (VAT) will increase from 7.5 percent to 12 percent effective from July 1, Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest announced in the House of Assembly today.
However, the tax will be removed from all breadbasket items (with the exception of sugar), medicine, residential property insurance, electricity bills under $100 and water bills under $50, effective August 1.
The move will impact 30,000 Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) customers, and 43,000 Water and Sewerage Corporation customers, he said.
Breadbasket items were identified as butter, cooking oil, mayonnaise, grits, cheese, corned beef, evaporated milk, margarine, rice, flour, bread, tomato paste, baby cereal and formula, soups, broth, baby food, powdered detergents, condensed milk, soaps, fresh milk and mustard.
The government will also eliminate VAT on residential property insurance.
“This is a landmark Budget,” Mr Turnquest said.
“Indeed, it is arguably the most transformative Budget in the history of our nation.
He continued: “It is a Budget about finally putting an end to past practices of fiscal mismanagement and, instead, adopting an approach to the management of the fiscal affairs of the nation in the manner that they should be managed, that is, in a responsible, transparent and accountable way.”
Comments
proudloudandfnm 4 hours, 5 minutes ago
Time for a general strike.
Time to fight.
Duty and now 12% VAT.
The FNM are traitors.
Sickened 4 hours, 4 minutes ago
I feel used. These jokers can go sex themselves!
DDK 3 hours, 51 minutes ago
There are some complete duty eliminations and other benefits offered. Mr. Turnquest should have delivered the bad news first and then given the good news! It probably would have made for a better acceptance of the VAT increase.
proudloudandfnm 4 hours, 3 minutes ago
Groceries will go up now thanks to the new work load and added customs clearance.
And they are using that idiotic move as though eliminating from bread basket equalizes the new rate. Liars and hypocrites.
Sickened 4 hours, 2 minutes ago
Minnis you can put your horns back on!
DDK 4 hours ago
Comrade, your corned beef is safe!
Sickened 4 hours ago
And Brave... don't start rubbing your grubby little hands together... you still ain't getting back in power. We may be dumb but we ain't PLP!
Well_mudda_take_sic 3 hours, 50 minutes ago
Yes, but Minnis and the other buffoons in his cabinet must all be booted out for this most treacherous act.
Truism 3 hours, 54 minutes ago
WOW! The price of noodles and Vienna sausage jjust gone up.
Well_mudda_take_sic 3 hours, 54 minutes ago
Repost:
Here are the well known ingredients of a downward economic death spiral that Minnis and Turnquest refuse to accept:
Higher taxes results in more private sector business failures;
More private sector business failures results in greater private sector unemployment;
Greater private sector unemployment results in more social welfare costs plus significant growth in non-productive public sector employment caused by dumb politicians trying to buy votes on the backs of private sector taxpayers faced with ever increasing taxes;
Ever increasing taxes on the private sector results in even more business failures and even greater private sector unemployment;
And down and down the death spiral we go as our nation's economic well being gets flushed down the proverbial toilet by our dumb politicians who allow themselves to be led by the nose by international agencies (IMF, OECD, IDB and the like) that represent their own foreign interests without any regard whatsoever for the interests of Bahamians.
We are at the perilous mercy of Minnis (a not-so-good medical doctor) and Turnquest (a not-so-good bean counter), neither of whom is capable of passing an economics 101 class, and neither of whom is willing to downsize the head count and costs of our grossly over-bloated government / public sector. The future holds no hope for us as long as these two clowns (Minnis and Turnquest) are pulling the 'budget strings'.
TerenceRollins 3 hours, 51 minutes ago
Barely a year in power? No achievements no real change. I guess the 'People's Time' was an imaginary first 12 months. Cabinet millionaires need not worry though. Please step forward DNA - assuming there'll be anyone left in the Bahamas who can afford to live here and stay to vote.
Well_mudda_take_sic 3 hours, 38 minutes ago
To add insult to this treacherous hike in VAT injury they have inflicted on us, Minnis and the other buffoons in his cabinet have introduced budget policies that will effectively exempt most in the illegal Haitian immigrant community from this outrageous increase in VAT. Simply unbelievable and unbearable! We, the Bahamian people, have been betrayed by Minnis as the devil incarnate who has now fully revealed that he does indeed have two horns coming out of his head. It was supposed to be "the people's time", but we, the Bahamian people, find we have been betrayed and royally screwed - not by the PLP but by the FNM this time. We cannot allow this foolish and most harmful increase in VAT even if it means we must march en masse to parliament to do whatever needs to be done to right this terrible wrong.
joeblow 3 hours, 37 minutes ago
And this is exactly why I am against income tax. Politicians never keep their word (except Trump it seems), taxes always go up, they never go down and government waste continues unabated.
Meanwhile I still don't know how much they have collected in VAT this year and where it has been spent!
sheeprunner12 3 hours, 34 minutes ago
Even with 12% VAT .......... The Bahamas is still a low-tax jurisdiction ....... But it is a HIGH cost-of living society .......... and people who are not financially educated or prudent ......... Hence our societal "hand-to-mouth" dilemma
Well_mudda_take_sic 3 hours, 28 minutes ago
Taxes, duties, fees, etc. on individuals with a gross income under $50,000 now greatly exceeds the tax burden imposed by developed countries with a lower cost of living. As for small and medium-sized businesses in our country today, many of them can be expected to close their doors or fail. The VAT increase to 12% is the nail in the coffin of a nation that was still struggling to cope with the introduction of a 7.5% VAT.
realfreethinker 3 hours, 27 minutes ago
Sheeprunner12. It's unfortunate our people don't educate themselves , therefore people like mudda will be seen as the smart ones. It's no secret that vat was going to be raised. Brave them were planning on raising it to 15% had they won. I just hope we soon get around to eliminating all duties. Our problem is not that we are over taxed,but we have governments that waste it.
DDK 3 hours, 15 minutes ago
In a nut shell!
sucteeth 2 hours, 37 minutes ago
Ignorance and lack of education are the important part. We inherited this from the PLP and their thievery and mismanagement of the country and our money !! Lets see what Pudgy has to say now ..
John 3 hours, 28 minutes ago
One day y’all will get it Hubert Minnis is the prime minister but he doesn’t run The Bahamas. Just like Barak Obama was president, he didn’t run the United States. One step outta line and he would be dead like the young boy Marvin Dames policeman put 18 holes in on a blessed Sunday, go to Church morning.
DonAnthony 3 hours, 27 minutes ago
Make no mistake about it this is a massive tax increase. The impact has been somewhat mitigated on the poor through exemptions, but still likely an overall increase in taxes for even them. The middle class will have no such luck and will bear the brunt of this increase which not allowing for exemptions etc will bring in an extra 375 million per year.
I can live with this if the govt continues to downsize the civil service and our debt service ratios begin to fall. We have to get recurrent govt expenditure under control. Perhaps this saves us from devaluation down the road. If we are to bear this pain I want to see government downsized in a meaningful way. Otherwise the FNM will pay the price for this in the next general election.
Well_mudda_take_sic 3 hours, 22 minutes ago
Where is your economic common sense? This VAT hike is a further decease in the purchasing power of Bahamians which is nothing but a disguised devaluation of the Bahamian dollar.
OMG 3 hours, 14 minutes ago
Actually he is talking commonsense. It is you who have your head buried inthe sands of denial. That being said can you offer a non painful method of solving the pre existing financial mess that the FNM inherited ?.
Well_mudda_take_sic 2 hours, 55 minutes ago
By definition austerity measures to right the past willy-nilly spending of past governments must involve pain for Bahamians, but not the added taxation kind of pain....yet many Bahamians like you are foolishly seeking a "non-painful method". Please, grow up. Nothing good in life comes without perseverance and pain when necessary and it's most unfortunate Minnis and Turnquest seem quite willing to ignore this fact. More taxes is the foolish politicians easy road until they run out of road.....and then the people suffer like they have never suffered before. Just imagine one day being without tooth paste and a tooth brush or toilet paper to wipe your butt.
TalRussell 3 hours, 26 minutes ago
by TalRussell
DDK 3 hours, 12 minutes ago
They DO look full of themselves, Comrade!
OMG 3 hours, 24 minutes ago
I don't like the idea of a Vat hike any more than anyone else but bear in mihd that in the UK it is 20%. That said never heard the critics complain when the PLP had a continious hiring spree, exorbitant contracts given without bids, a 7 million + hole in Palmetto Pojnt for a hospital that the country coild never afford and on and on. Face facts this country is deep in debt and painful medicine now may if the revenue is properly spent reap benefits down the road. Times are tough yes but try living in Greece or Italy where national debt is beyond belief. In the UK May 29th was the first day of the calender year where the ciitizen worked for himself . In other words the average citizen worked to pay taxes for for almost 5 months. One final point despite Mr know it all Davies the PLP would have had to do the same or reserve rooms for the IMF.
sheeprunner12 3 hours, 18 minutes ago
So true ......... The FNM is trying to keep us out of the hands of the IMF where many Third World countries find themselves ...... That is what Perry and his PLP 2.0 crew did to this country since 2002.
Well_mudda_take_sic 3 hours, 18 minutes ago
Please.....don't start comparing us to other countries (even more developed ones) suffering from really dumb economic and social policies.....to do that you may as well simply cut-to-the-chase and compare us to Haiti, which now seems to be the type of country Minnis and Turnquest want us to become!
OMG 3 hours, 10 minutes ago
Without drastic action you may get your wish. What is your sooution?
Well_mudda_take_sic 2 hours, 47 minutes ago
We need serious austerity measures to get our cost of 'way too big a government' under control. By definition austerity measures to right the past willy-nilly spending of past governments must involve pain for Bahamians, but not the added taxation kind of pain....yet you seek a a "non-painful method". Please, grow up. Nothing good in life comes without perseverance and pain when necessary and it's most unfortunate Minnis and Turnquest seem to think like you! More taxes is the foolish politicians easy road until they run out of road.....and then the people suffer like they have never suffered before. Just imagine one day being without tooth paste and a tooth brush or toilet paper to wipe your butt.
TalRussell 3 hours, 14 minutes ago
Ma Comrade, eventually there will come a day before the 2022 general election - when the Imperial red shirts cabinet will be forced to stop blaming their own governance on the PLP. Thirty-two red MP's and the PM were witnessed thumping on their House desktops while KP gave his pitch on fleecing the people as the other red shirts MP Speaker, looked on... all looking confused as to what people, KP was talking about... how can the Bahamalander dollar, possibly sustain its tied to the US dollar status?
Clamshell 1 hour, 15 minutes ago
The UK? Really? People in the UK get reliable power and water, good health care, excellent schools, public transportation, and police who do not start shooting at anything that moves. Please. Spare us comparisons to the UK.
DDK 3 hours, 18 minutes ago
It IS interesting that they keep back peddling on reducing the over-bloated public sector and Government expenditure. They are, at the end of the day, just politicians, worried about the vote.
Business operators expenses have just gone up. No relief for business owner's VAT on utilities. Rents, as well as the cost of most general inventory will go up. They are increasing the squeeze on Bahamian business that they big boys can handle, but it sure puts hell on already struggling mom and pop concerns.
DDK 2 hours, 55 minutes ago
THE big boys
tetelestai 2 hours, 29 minutes ago
DDK, I do not, for a second, disagree with you that the public sector is bloated. But, the question is, what is the alternative. If you fire/let go/make redundant people in the public service, those let go will certainly be low skilled, poorly performing employees who do not have the ability to procure another job. In short, they are structurally unemployable. So, they are not released in the work force, without the ability to get a job, only one of two things happen: a) they turn to crime (after all, they have to eat, etc.); or b) they turn to welfare and put a strain on the government resources anyway. Simply slashing the public service does not help. Again, I wholeheartedly agree that the public service is bloated, but, really, there is nothing that any government can do.
DDK 2 hours, 5 minutes ago
Understand, but TERRIBLY sad. They CAN, however, change their hiring practices, and the work ethics of their employees. They can also implement an employee contribution pension system. As many have said, it's not that we do not understand the necessity of paying taxes, it's what we get for those taxes.
realitycheck242 2 hours, 51 minutes ago
That is the Best Budget presentation in the history the Bahamas. Bahamians need to bite this bullet and sell bottles if they have to make extra funds.. Look at the long term projections of how this budget will begin to turn this countries fiscal position around. In three years our depth to GDP ratio will at 52% We will have reversed ourselves from going over the fiscal cliff like so many other countries have done. .After years of PLP and FNM mis management. This ship of state will begin to turn around finally. In three years time a Black briefcase will be used to transport the budget to the house.That will be in time for the next election and this red shirt gov will have a lot to brag about, The world and all the international agencies IDB, OECD FATF IMF and the world bank The rating agencies will all be singing the praises for the good fiscal work that has done for 2018 to 2021. So Bahamians i implore you to do what you have to do to swallow this pill and think about the burden this budget is removing off the backs of our grand kids.
Well_mudda_take_sic 2 hours, 22 minutes ago
Don't be a fool. A spendthrift government like the Minnis-led one will use the additional tax dollars to grow the size of government and buy poor dumb voters through costly social welfare schemes of one kind or another. Minnis and Turnquest have shown no serious inclination whatsoever to take on the politically unpopular task of reducing the size of our government. So far it has been all about sacking the known PLP supporters and replacing them with known FNM supporters with no real reduction in the size of our bloated government. Minnis is no different than Christie or Ingraham, but hopefully we, the Bahamian voters, now fully realize this fact and will be much more careful about who we vote for in the future. Forget party politics, it's the character and integrity of your MP that counts more than anything else...even if he or she runs as an independent!
birdiestrachan 2 hours, 47 minutes ago
The VAT increase will affect the day to day living expenses. It will be felt. every single day of our lives. is this not the same doc who did not vote for VAT. "The JUDUS"
Sheeprunner correct me if I am wrong you who are more FNM than doc and Turnquest, did Police shootings increase under the FNM Government and the new Police Commissioner ??*Strong
proudloudandfnm 2 hours, 32 minutes ago
And government will continue to waste and spend. The incompetence will remain exactly where it has been since independence.
Idiots who think this is cool with no significant changes made in how and what government does on a daily basis need to wake up. We do not need more taxes. We need RESPONSIBLE AND AFFECTIVE GOVERNANCE.
A huge percentage of our people make 300 bucks a week or less. WE CANNOT AFFORD THIS.
proudloudandfnm 2 hours, 32 minutes ago
GENERAL STRIKE!
TalRussell 2 hours, 27 minutes ago
Ma Comrade ProudLoudandFNM, a general strike harms the very people being most harmed by this red government. General strikes are not a call positive solutions... and if the truth be told the national average income Bahamaland is $248.50 per week and now they will face paying 12% VAT on top rest the 99.99% they will buy and use.
sirD 2 hours, 18 minutes ago
12%... you must be kidding. that will put gasoline at way over $5 a gallon not to mention the almost inevitable increases on the way. Time to move out of this Dictatorship.
sheeprunner12 2 hours, 14 minutes ago
Fifty years of Majority Rule ......... Fifty years of deficit Budgets ......... Get the picture?????
sirD 1 hour, 58 minutes ago
No..No..No..No, they can not do this without a Referendum. The People of The Bahamas need to tell the Politicians who own this Country. If you are self employed, you pay 9.8% NIB now a 12% VAT. The prices to the end user will rise. The old, OK I will pick and deliver for Free is gone. We absorbed the fuel costs, We can no longer do that. This will trickle to the poor. I am frustrated with this new news and I doubt I am the only one.
proudloudandfnm 1 hour, 43 minutes ago
A general strike will stop this in hours. Close everything but the hospital down. 4 hours later we'll have won.
Giving the Bahamian government more money is insane.
DDK 44 minutes ago
You may just be right! They are not listening to the electorate. The 7.5% VAT put an approximate 25% increase on the cost of living. I would imagine this will be another 15%. the economy cannot absorb it. It IS fifty years of PLP and FNM that have got us to this horrible place. Our people always put up with it and ask for more. Taxation is like a runaway train. Once it starts, they just bump up the amount figure at will. WHERE IS WE MARCH BAHAMAS ON THIS ONE????????
rb242bs 1 hour, 39 minutes ago
So now to buy or sell a house in Nassau the closing cost jump to 23.5% ?! (Stamp Duty: 2.5% + VAT: 12% + Legal Cost: 3% + Realtor Fee: 6%). I hope some good news will come tomorrow because this doesn't make sense for real estate market... Then what about Customs Duty, will you finally replace Custom Duty by VAT or we end up paying 45% + Shipping + 12% and basically paying the high price for our imported junk?
Dawes 45 minutes ago
No they got rid of VAT on the house, but did increase stamp to 10%
bogart 1 hour, 1 minute ago
EXTREMELY DISAPPOINTED....!!!!!!!!!!!
Why keep whipping the backs of the pore....50,000 ....cant make ends meet..counting on family for help.....1 in 8 going to bed hungry......45,000.done below poverty line....2,500 get laid off..
Why pore Bahamians to have to pay for incompetance....for..by.. politicians...??????
BAHAMIANS NEED LOVE JUST LIKE THE HAITIANS IN THE BAHAMAS..!!!!!!!!
ThisIsOurs 53 minutes ago
I'm sure they had to do "something". I don't think this was the "best" thing, this was the "lazy" thing to do. This govt is turning out to be one big empty PR campaign, "No VAT on corn beef"
BahamaPundit 46 minutes ago
You want a riot. This is how you get a riot!!! You want to get run out the country. This is how you get run out the country!!! You want more crime. This is how you get more crime!!!
realitycheck242 16 minutes ago
Wait until Brensil Roll speak about the National Insurance Contribution increases next week ...your'll aint see nothing yet
BahamaPundit 44 minutes ago
Magine how this will kill the restaurant industry!!! 30% extra taxed on a meal that wasn't all that to begin with.
BRING THE BRITISH BACK!!!
BahamaPundit 40 minutes ago
BANK OF THE BAHAMAS... WE WANT ANSWERS... NO NEW TAXES WITHOUT FREEDOM OF INFORMATION ACT... REDUCE PM PENSION FROM 250K TO 100K... GET RID OF BISX AND URCA... NATIONAL LOTTERY... CLOSE BAMSI AND URBAN RENEWAL... GIVE THE DEFENSE FORCE BOATS BACK!!!
Economist 21 minutes ago
Very good budget. Well balanced considering the mess the country is in.
