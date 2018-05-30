‘Give Us Answers’ – Witness Says Evans Was Not Robber In Raid Which Led To Police Shooting

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

HUNDREDS turned out in Masons Addition last night to call for answers in the death of Deangelo Evans, the 20-year-old killed by police over the weekend.

Former Prime Minister Perry Christie was among those who made a brief appearance to comfort the Evans’ family.

The crowd of about 300 lit candles, sang hymns and marched through the Masons Addition, East Street and McCullough Corner areas.

They stopped briefly in front of the headquarters of the Shell Saxons Superstars where Evans’ mother punched the walls and broke down in tears.

“Lil D,” as they called Evans, was a hardworking and avid junkanooer who died after obeying his grandmother’s request to buy items from a nearby store, they said.

While an increase in police-involved killings has gradually pushed the issue into the spotlight over the last few months, Evans’ death has especially drawn attention because so many residents in the densely populated neighbourhood have insisted he did nothing wrong.

Police said Sunday they were responding to an armed robbery of a store on East Street and Bethel Ground Corner when Evans, one of the people they believed matched the description of the suspects, was shot.

The store that was allegedly robbed is known by residents as the “John Taylor” shop.

Bradford Wallace, 69, who claimed he was in the store to buy water when the alleged robbery took place, insisted Evans was not the robber.

He said the robber was dressed in all-black and wore a hoodie.

“I met the robber inside,” he said. “I was in back of him on the line. He told Taylor (the man managing the store) go that way and don’t look back, then he ran straight across the road.

“When the police came through the corner, I told the police this fella was dressed in black on black with a hoodie and he ran straight through the corner so I don’t know how they got through the other area to shoot that boy and that boy had on red and white.”

Mr Wallace said the real robber was quite a bit taller than Evans.

Asked if he gave his statements to police, Mr Wallace said: “I ain’ going to the police, they got to come to me.”

The Coroner’s Court will ascertain the facts of the case but Evans’ family said they are eager to rehabilitate his image.

“We want it out there that he is not that person they are trying to make him out to be,” Tetrea Rolle, one of Evans’ cousins said last night.

“They’ve demoralized his character and we are trying to fight back.”

Speakers at last night’s vigil were nonetheless careful not to incite tensions with anti-police rhetoric.

“I don’t know the circumstances that surround this incident, I don’t know what took place because I was not there,” activist Carlos Reid said, “but I’m hearing a lot of stories and to be honest, as a father, I really don’t like it.

“I want to call for those in authorities to really investigate this because the cries on the street are really getting to a point where I’m afraid that if we don’t do the right thing something gon’ break out in this country. For this year we’ve already had a number of young men that have died at the hands of the police and, again I don’t know the circumstances that surround this, but nobody is above the law.”

There have been eight police-involved killings so far this year. Last year there were 11.