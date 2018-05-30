Ncaa Football: Cartwright Continues To Get Offers

By RENALDO DORSETT

BAHAMIAN high school gridiron star Michael Cartwright continues to garner offers from NCAA Division I football programmes during a busy recruiting process.

In the month of May alone, Cartwright has recicved a new slate of eight offers from the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, Kent State Golden Flash, UCF Golden Knights, UAB Blazers, Georgia State Panthers, Temple Owls, UMass Minutemen and Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Cartwright, a 6'7" 300-pound offensive lineman for the Champagnat Lions out of Hialeah, Florida, recently began prep for his senior year as the Lions took on North Miami in a spring exhibition last weekend.

Cartwright's blocking skills have been sought after by major programmes both in the state of Florida and around the United States.

He previously received offers from the Tulane Green Wave, FIU Golden Panthers, Indiana Hoosiers, Marshall Thundering Herd, FAU Owls, Southern Mississippi Eagles, Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions and the Pittsburgh Panthers.

A junior in the class of 2019, Cartwright is expected to field even more offers for a Lions team that has become a powerhouse in their division.

Last season, the Lions won their second Class A Florida High School state title 24-7 over eight-time state champion Jacksonville University Christian.

Cartwright, a former student at Aquinas College, has also blossomed into a three-sport star for the Lions. On the basketball court he averaged 12.6 points and 15 rebounds per game and in athletics, he became the school's first multiple district champion in the shot put.

Cartwright was a member of the Bahamas' Caribbean Basketball Confederation under-16 team that won gold in the British Virgin Islands.