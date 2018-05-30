'Shots Fired' During An Attempted Robbery Of Kfc

A CUSTOMER was left traumatized after shots reportedly rang out during an attempted armed robbery at the Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant on Pioneer's Way on Monday evening.

The man shared his frightening ordeal on social media yesterday, telling how a gunman pulled out a gun and demanded money from the employee at the drive through window.

ASP Terecita Pinder confirmed there was an attempted armed robbery at a business establishment of Pioneer's Way, but did not identify the business.

"No one was injured, the culprit was unsuccessful and the investigation is ongoing," Ms Pinder said.

Meanwhile, in a voice recording circulating on Whatsapp, the customer reported he was on the drive through line at KFC waiting for his food when a man slipped in alongside his vehicle.



"I was… at the window where you pick up the food, a gentleman slide in there and yuck this f----g gun out right on the side of me and tell the girl 'give me the money'."

"I sped off and he fired couple shots; I don't know if he fired at me or in the building.

"But he fired I think four (shots). I don't think he understand how it work, you go to the window where you pay, not the window where you go for the food."

The man said that he was not harmed, but very shaken up and warns the public to be cautious.

"I am going to have to go to therapy," he said. "I think I will take the rest of the week off to get myself together, but I am okay. So y'all be careful.

"Right now, crime is just escalated at the point where I don't know what to say; y'all be careful out there."

Police are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information that can assist the police are asked to contact the nearest police station.