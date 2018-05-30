Two Men And Teenager Charged With Arawak Cay Boat Robbery

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

TWO men and a 16-year-old were arraigned in a Magistrate's Court yesterday over allegations they robbed a man at gunpoint on a boat at Arawak Cay on Friday.

Cecil Martin, 24, Davante Fisher, 22, and the teenager stood before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt charged with one count of armed robbery stemming from the May 25 incident.

It is alleged on the day in question, the three robbed Carlderon Lamm of $200 in cash.

According to reports, shortly after 1am, a man was on a boa was moored at Arawak Cay when three men, one armed with a firearm boarded the vessel and robbed him of cash

As they were searching the vessel, police officers arrived. Two of the suspects jumped into the sea and made good their escape, while the third male was captured and taken into custody.

The three were not required to enter a plea to the charge and the matter was adjourned to July 6 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment.

They were remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services in the interim.

They have the right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.

Another man, 24-year-old Bianco Smith, was arraigned before the chief magistrate over allegations he broke into a man's house earlier this month and subsequently robbed him at gunpoint of over $4,000 worth of property.

It is alleged sometime between 11:45pm on May 8 and 3:10am on May 9, Smith, being concerned with another, broke into and entered the dwelling house of Stephan Miller at Hampton Street with the intent to commit a felony.

It is also alleged that between those same times on the same date, Smith, armed with a handgun, robbed Miller of his 2006 silver Toyota Pass worth $3,500; a 32 inch LG Smart TV worth $400; a Samsung Galaxy J2 cellphone worth $200; one Playstation 3 console worth $250 and three pairs of jeans.

Smith was not required to enter a plea to the charges and the matter was adjourned to July 6 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment. He too was remanded to the BDCS in the interim.

He has the right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.