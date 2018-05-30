Two Selected To Take Part In Football 4 Friendship Programme

ALIAH Rodriguez and Jordan Wilson have been selected by the Bahamas Football Association, the governing body for soccer in the Bahamas, to participate in this summer's Football for Friendship programme in Moscow, Russia.

The youth centred empowerment programme is sponsored by Gazprom, a major sponsor of FIFA.

Rodriguez is a student of Temple Christian School and Cavalier FC, while Wilson is a student of the Lyford Cay School and Western Warriors FC.

The youngsters will be accompanied on their trip by chaperones Saskia D'Aguilar and Simone Wilson. They will attend the children's social programme June 8-15 in Moscow Russia right before the start of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Rodriguez will gain further understanding of sports journalism and media for football, while Jordan will actively participate in football training with like-minded youths from all over the globe.

The aim of the Football for Friendship is to develop youth football by championing youth sports and a healthy lifestyle as well as by promoting tolerance and friendship among children from different countries.



Its key values are friendship, equality, fairness, health, peace, devotion, victory, tradition and honour.

This year's programme will unite young participants - 12 year old footballers - and youth journalists from 211 countries and regions.

F4F is a unique place where young participants of different backgrounds, nationalities and physical capabilities not only meet and communicate with their peers from other countries, as well as with famous football players and public figures, but also become young ambassadors to promote universal values themselves among their peers.