First Steps To Be Taken For Catastrophic Care Insurance

THE Minnis administration will introduce the first phase of its Catastrophic Care Insurance Plan in the upcoming fiscal year, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest announced yesterday.

It’s not clear what provisions have been budgeted for the plan, with the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) slated to receive $20,000,000 in the next budget cycle, 50 percent less than it received last year.

“We anticipate a contributory plan,” Health Minister Dr Duane Sands said when asked about provisions for NHI yesterday. He is expected to elaborate on this when he contributes to the budget debate in the next few weeks.

Mr Turnquest yesterday also revealed information about the administration’s breadbasket transformation plans when he talked about value added tax exemptions on such items.

Changes to the new breadbasket list are not as ambitious as the government had forecasted.

Margarine, mayonnaise, corned beef, canned soups, broths and condensed milk, items officials said were likely to be removed from the list, remain on the list. One item removed is sugar. Items officials hoped would be included on the list like beans and peas, raw almonds, raw cashews, fresh organs, fresh apples, root crops, oatmeal as well as tuna, sardine and mackerel canned in water were not included on the breadbasket list Mr Turnquest outlined yesterday.

“This is a process,” Dr Sands said yesterday. “There’s one thing to adjust the financial implications of the breadbasket, it’s another thing to continue the conversation to get people to modify their behavior even if there’s not an immediate impact in terms of pricing. The fact that there are certain things that remain on the breadbasket that we would have made comments about in our public consultation doesn’t necessarily mean that people will continue to consume them at the same rate nor is this process fixed in time.”

“We’re going to continue to lobby for more fruits and vegetables. The idea is to refine this process as we go along.”